A proposed bill intended to update 34-year-old water district boundaries had a surprise: It would change a state ethics code and allow developers to be members of the board controlling water in the greater Killeen area.
State Rep. Hugh Shine’s HB 2105 states the state water code restriction on developers would not apply to people seeking a seat on the WCID No. 1’s board of directors.
Although Shine said Friday the wording could change, the Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 manager said Monday he supported the concept.
“It was my idea to revise the qualifying language to be more applicable for our business model,” said General Manager Ricky Garrett. “Since we’re wholesale, we don’t enter into agreements or contracts with developers or realtors, so they do not gain any benefit directly or indirectly.”
According to Garrett, the law was put in place to prevent a developer from benefitting or profiting from the role as a director, an issue he doesn’t feel is applicable to the WCID.
Board president John Blankenship is the developer of the Bella Charca community.
WCID, which had its first election in 24 years last May, controls drinking water for Killeen, Copperas Cove, Belton, Harker Heights, Fort Hood, Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 and 439 Water Supply Corporation.
Here’s what it can do:
Set water rates: It sets water rates for the cities it serves who can pass the charges through to residents and businesses.
Levy debt: The district can also levy debt repaid from customers and has the power to tax people.
Potentially tax residents
The debt levied by the district is paid back by water ratepayer funds after respective City Council approval. Through their water rates, area residents are paying $46.1 million to build a new water treatment plant on Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
In early January, some water district officials sought to eliminate residents’ right to vote for water district representatives. The officials visited several city councils in their quest, getting some nods, until finding opposition in Killeen.
On Jan. 22, the WCID board included elections when voted to expand its boundaries to include all the municipalities the district serves, as well as adding two seats to the board. This would allow each municipal customer of the district to have a seat, with Killeen having three seats. Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Nolanville and Belton would each have one and a representative from Fort Hood would serve as an ex officio member.
The draft bill, which has gone to the legislature, will be presented at the next meeting of the WCID board, where the board will also receive updates on the construction of the new water treatment plant, as well as consider hiring an auditor.
The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday at 201 S. 38th Street in Killeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.