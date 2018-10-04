The Harker Heights Community Garage Sale will take place throughout the city on Saturday. Following is a list of times and locations, as well as the items that will be for sale. A map of the locations can be found on the city of Harker Heights website.
YARDSALE_ADDRESS TIME SALE ITEMS
1 203 E. FM 2410 8:00am-1:00pm Textiles, clothing & toys
2 2012 Rain Dance Loop 8:00am Household items, men’s clothes, junior girls clothes & more
3 3613 Quail Ridge Dr. 8:00am-3:00pm Dining rm table, kids clothes & dog house
4 905 Beaver Trail 8:00am Electronics, DVD’s, toys, men, women & boy clothes
5 301 Cattail Circle 7:00am-11:00am Two family sale: jogging stroller, table saw, toddler clothing, 2 Osprey hiking backpack carriers
6 2529 Mugho Dr. 7:00am Clothes, King size bedroom suite & kitchen supplies
7 107 W. Mockingbird Lane 8:00am-2:00pm Variety of items priced to sell fast
8 1401 Saxon Circle 7:30am-3:00pm Moving sale! Home décor, girl toddler clothes, Army clothing
9 315 Canoe Dr. 1:00pm Husky electric power washer,clothes, Huffy bike, toys, & furniture
10 3244 Valentino Sunrise-Sunset 2003 F-150, bikes, TV, furniture, toys & clothes
11 810 Vintage Way 8:00am-12:00pm Kids clothes, décor, furniture, women’s clothing
12 1904 Guinevere 9:00am-3:00pm Baby items, clothes, kitchen items, DVDs & Blu Ray
13 1808 Mesa Oaks Circle 8:00am-3:00pm Furniture, toys, appliances, household items & clothing
14 106 W. Running Wolf Trail 9:00am-5:00pm MamaRoo, kitchen table & chairs, BOB jogging stroller & futon
15 807 Tuscan Rd. 8:00am-1:00pm Girl clothes (NB-2T), Baby/kid toys, baby gear & misc
16 702 Raquet Court 8:00am-4:00pm Fridge, dishwasher, kids items & misc
17 717 Tundra Dr. 8:00am-2:00pm Baby girl clothes (0-2t), baby equipment & toys, Jr. girl clothes, tv stand, interior décor
18 823 Valentino Dr. 8:00am-11:00am Longaberger baskets, ladies coats, gowns, housewares, Christmas décor, loft bed w/ drawers, Halloween costumes
19 403 S. Roy Reynolds Dr. 8:00am Antiques & collectables, household items, décor, tools, craft items, women & men’s clothes
20 1202 Tanglewood Court 7:00am-2:00pm Boys clothing, bedding, toys (12-toddler)
21 3301 Stillhouse Lake Dr. Sunrise-Sunset Antiques, collectibles, clocks, furniture & crystal
22 1911 Elk Trail 8:00am Ladies bike, European style feather mattress, electric mop, kitchen appliances & quilt
23 509 Cattail Circle 8:00am-3:00pm Bed frame, kids clothes, yard set & bikes
24 303 Grizzly Trail 9:00am-2:00pm Home décor, women & men’s clothes & kid toys
25 4209 Broken Arrow Dr. 8:00am Tools, knives, automotive items
26 507 Ivy 8:00am-5:00pm Study desk & bookcase
27 1213 Rocky Ridge Trail 7:00am-3:00pm 12v kid’s Jeep w/ remote control, 4 tufted parson’s chairs, bronze chandelier, faux leather bar stools, name brand clothes & orange casual/desk chair
28 502 N. Ann Blvd. 8:00 am - 6:00 pm Electric stove, outdoor table & chairs
29 428 Winter Sun Dr. 8:00am-4:00pm Furniture, sports gear, tools, photography equip.
30 514 Dingo Trail 9:00am-2:00pm Toys, craft supplies, TV wall mounting kit, recliner & misc
31 401 Evergreen 8:00am-3:00pm Dishes, clothes & Christmas things
32 209 Evergreen Dr. 8:00am-4:00pm Treadmill, shop vac, foot lockers, rubber maid storage containers & misc
33 101 Lone Shadow Dr. 8:00am Furniture & clothing
34 3701 High Oak Drive 8:00am-4:00pm Antique chest w/ tile top, 37” TV, computer monitor, military clothes, framed art & sml. Kitchen appliances
35 202 Blackfoot Dr. 8:00am-1:00pm Furniture, décor & misc
36 804 Olive Ln 7:00am-12:00pm Name brand women’s clothing, gym equipment, décor & misc
37 706 Silver Creek Dr. 8:00am-3:00pm Peter Stadler 28” by 60 XL High king Raider LTD 24 speed bike w/ leather saddle bag, toys, crystal, Garmin GPS & misc
38 708 Prospector Trail 7:00am Tools, baby clothes, vintage audio equip & furniture
39 406 Rain Cloud Trail 8:00am-12:00pm Clothing, toys & household items
40 401 Bareback Trail 8:00am-2:00pm Furniture & household items
41 1212 Lancelot Dr. 7:00am-1:00pm Dresser, dining chairs, cast iron wine table & bar stools & love seat pullout sleeper
42 206 Cottonwood Dr. 9:00am-5:00pm Home décor, end table, coffee table, china cabinet, purses, clothing & misc
43 505 Pioneer Trail 8:00am-2:00pm Baby stuff: crib, car seat, household appliances, mens & womens clothes
44 2012 Deer Field Way 8:00am-1:00pm Glass dining room table w/ chairs, leather love seat & sofa, glass living rm table w/ 2 end tables, women’s clothes & shoes
45 204 Cottonwood 8:00am
46 103 Wind Ridge Dr. 8:00am-2:00pm Table & chairs, bedroom furniture, other small furniture, tween girl clothes & other interesting items
47 723 South Ann Blvd. 8:00am-5:00pm Multi family sale, furniture, clothes, household goods & much more
48 301 Pioneer Trail 8:00am General household items & clothing
49 3905 Walden Creek Crossing 8:00am-1:00pm Baby items, collectibles, furniture, clothes, tools & more
50 1908 Elk Trail 8:00am-5:00pm Baby crib, baby items, household items, outdoor furniture
51 1710 Lynx Circle 8:00am-8:00pm Sears Kenmore model 1601 zig zag sewing machine w/ attachments, IBM Selectric II Typewriter, “Woz” signature Apple II GS computer
52 2032 Herald Drive 8:00am Furniture, kitchen ware, clothing & bedding
53 205 W. Cardinal, #A
54 203 Pomo Trail 7:00am-2:00pm
55 1609 Beaver Trail 8:00am-5:00pm Clothing, books, dishes, home décor
56 3032 Rain Dance Loop 8:00am-1:00pm Furniture, housewares, electronics, men & women & children’s clothes
57 2015 Deerfield Way 8:00am-2:00pm Furniture
58 125 Shawnee Trail 7:00am-5:00pm Furniture, clothes & childcare toys
59 515 Cattail Circle 8:00am Household items, furniture, women, boy and teen girl clothes
60 1103 Lambrusco Dr. 7:30am-2:00pm Furniture, clothes & misc
61 200 Ponderosa Dr. 6:30am Washer, dryer, clothes, toys
62 3609 Blanco Dr. 8:00am Furniture, clothing & household items
63 211 Ponderosa Dr. 8:00am-2:00pm Baby items, boys clothes, toys, car seats, jogging stroller, kids slide & picnic table, clothes & kitchenware
64 3914 Stone Creek 7:00am-2:00pm kids clothes (boys 10/12, girls 3 months-3T), baby/kid toys, misc items
65 2522 Alpine Fir Dr. 9:00am raching wheels, sml custom cargo trailer w/ toughbox, 2012 Honda CBR 250RA motorcycle, 2002 Pontiac TransAm WS6 w/mods
66 2011 Deer Field Way 7:00am Coca-Cola, Norman Rockwell, lights
67 507 Kudu Trail 7:00am-1:00pm Kids clothes, toys, household items, DVDs, Exercise Equipt.
68 100 Cattail Circle 7:00am-12:00pm Complete desert reptile habitat, playpen, 20” bike
69 3810 Broken Arrow Dr. 9:00am-6:00pm Computer monitors, computer computer components, laptop, XBOX 360, books, clothes & toys
70 2004 Merlin Dr. 8:00am-1:00pm Clothes, home décor, bikes
71 801 Terra Cotta Ct. 7:00am-6:00pm Baby stuffs, furniture, clothes & toys
72 100 E. Woodlawn Dr. 8:00am-4:00pm HUGE DOWNSIZING SALE! Furniture, toys, games, party stuff, household & kitchen items, crafts, Everything Must Go
73 427 W. Iowa Dr. 8:00am Lots of stuff
74 2606 Douglas Fir 7:30am-3:30pm Toys, clothes, furniture, DVDs
75 1800 S. Ann Blvd. 7:00am Pictures/household items, gently used clothes
76 1431 Gomer Lane 7:00am-11:00am Car trailor, outdoor furniture, curio, electronics, Playstation 3 plus games, Nintendo 3ds plus games, kids toys, military gear, kids scooters, clothes & more
77 815 Terra Cotta Court 8:00am-2:30pm Gas grill, weed eater, cake pans, coffee pot
78 2109 Grizzly Trail Sunrise-3:00pm Furniture, tools, clothes, collectibles
79 418 Canoe Dr. 8:00am-5:00pm Couch, chairs, lamps & misc
80 2012 Herald Dr. Exercise equipment, weights & boat items
81 803 Cagle Lane 9:00am-3:00pm NEIGHBORHOOD GARAGE SALE! Furniture, car, truck, boat & self contained trailer, clothes & exercise equipment
82 311 Canoe Dr. 8:00am-4:00pm Whirlpool 25 cf side by side refrigerator, queen size iron headboard & footboard, clothes & misc
83 503 Tundra Dr. 7:30am-1:00pm Futon w/ outlet/usb attachment, chest freezer, hammock w/ stand, coffee table, farmhouse décor, silver jewelry & misc
84 105 Wickiup Trail 8:00am MOVING SALE! Furniture, clothes, knick knacks
85 3902 Bella Vista Loop 8:00am-2:00pm Dresser, small furniture, desk, lawn equipment, TV monitor, books & toys
86 213 W. Mockingbird Ln. 7:30am-4:00pm Toddler bed rail, quilting notions, German wood carvings, toys & books
87 605 Moccasin Dr. 8:00am-2:00pm
88 816 Kachina Loop Sunrise - 1:00pm Toys & household items
89 118 Shawnee Trail Sunrise-Sunset Motorcycle, computer items, table saw & misc
90 1713 Comanche Dr. 9:00am-5:00pm Kyaks, dirtbike, furniture, lg. appliances & misc
91 2300 Wigwam Dr. 7:00am-3:00pm book case, desk, vinyl sofa, 4-20” chrome rims, new electric EZ chair (no cord)
92 318 Crowfoot Dr. 7:00am-2:00pm Clothes & household goods
93 703 Cagle Ln. 7:00am-5:00pm Dressers, lg. appliances, flat screen TV
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.