The Harker Heights Community Garage Sale will take place throughout the city on Saturday. Following is a list of times and locations, as well as the items that will be for sale. A map of the locations can be found on the city of Harker Heights website.

YARDSALE_ADDRESS    TIME                SALE ITEMS

1    203 E. FM 2410    8:00am-1:00pm    Textiles, clothing & toys

2    2012 Rain Dance Loop    8:00am    Household items, men’s clothes, junior girls clothes & more

3    3613 Quail Ridge Dr.    8:00am-3:00pm    Dining rm table, kids clothes & dog house

4    905 Beaver Trail    8:00am    Electronics, DVD’s, toys, men, women & boy clothes

5    301 Cattail Circle    7:00am-11:00am    Two family sale: jogging stroller, table saw, toddler clothing, 2 Osprey hiking backpack carriers

6    2529 Mugho Dr.    7:00am    Clothes, King size bedroom suite & kitchen supplies

7    107 W. Mockingbird Lane    8:00am-2:00pm    Variety of items priced to sell fast

8    1401 Saxon Circle    7:30am-3:00pm    Moving sale! Home décor, girl toddler clothes, Army clothing

9    315 Canoe Dr.    1:00pm    Husky electric power washer,clothes, Huffy bike, toys, & furniture

10    3244 Valentino    Sunrise-Sunset    2003 F-150, bikes, TV, furniture, toys & clothes

11    810 Vintage Way    8:00am-12:00pm    Kids clothes, décor, furniture, women’s clothing

12    1904 Guinevere    9:00am-3:00pm    Baby items, clothes, kitchen items, DVDs & Blu Ray

13    1808 Mesa Oaks Circle    8:00am-3:00pm    Furniture, toys, appliances, household items & clothing

14    106 W. Running Wolf Trail    9:00am-5:00pm    MamaRoo, kitchen table & chairs, BOB jogging stroller & futon

15    807 Tuscan Rd.    8:00am-1:00pm    Girl clothes (NB-2T), Baby/kid toys, baby gear & misc

16    702 Raquet Court    8:00am-4:00pm    Fridge, dishwasher, kids items & misc

17    717 Tundra Dr.    8:00am-2:00pm    Baby girl clothes (0-2t), baby equipment & toys, Jr. girl clothes, tv stand, interior décor

18    823 Valentino Dr.    8:00am-11:00am    Longaberger baskets, ladies coats, gowns, housewares, Christmas décor, loft bed w/ drawers, Halloween costumes

19    403 S. Roy Reynolds Dr.    8:00am    Antiques & collectables, household items, décor, tools, craft items, women & men’s clothes

20    1202 Tanglewood Court    7:00am-2:00pm    Boys clothing, bedding, toys (12-toddler)

21    3301 Stillhouse Lake Dr.    Sunrise-Sunset    Antiques, collectibles, clocks, furniture & crystal

22    1911 Elk Trail    8:00am    Ladies bike, European style feather mattress, electric mop, kitchen appliances & quilt

23    509 Cattail Circle    8:00am-3:00pm    Bed frame, kids clothes, yard set & bikes

24    303 Grizzly Trail    9:00am-2:00pm    Home décor, women & men’s clothes & kid toys

25    4209 Broken Arrow Dr.    8:00am    Tools, knives, automotive items

26    507 Ivy    8:00am-5:00pm    Study desk & bookcase

27    1213 Rocky Ridge Trail    7:00am-3:00pm    12v kid’s Jeep w/ remote control, 4 tufted parson’s chairs, bronze chandelier, faux leather bar stools, name brand clothes & orange casual/desk chair

28    502 N. Ann Blvd.    8:00 am - 6:00 pm    Electric stove, outdoor table & chairs

29    428 Winter Sun Dr.    8:00am-4:00pm    Furniture, sports gear, tools, photography equip.

30    514 Dingo Trail    9:00am-2:00pm    Toys, craft supplies, TV wall mounting kit, recliner & misc

31    401 Evergreen    8:00am-3:00pm    Dishes, clothes & Christmas things

32    209 Evergreen Dr.    8:00am-4:00pm    Treadmill, shop vac, foot lockers, rubber maid storage containers & misc

33    101 Lone Shadow Dr.    8:00am    Furniture & clothing

34    3701 High Oak Drive    8:00am-4:00pm    Antique chest w/ tile top, 37” TV, computer monitor, military clothes, framed art & sml. Kitchen appliances

35    202 Blackfoot Dr.    8:00am-1:00pm    Furniture, décor & misc

36    804 Olive Ln    7:00am-12:00pm    Name brand women’s clothing, gym equipment, décor & misc

37    706 Silver Creek Dr.    8:00am-3:00pm    Peter Stadler 28” by 60 XL High king Raider LTD 24 speed bike w/ leather saddle bag, toys, crystal, Garmin GPS & misc

38    708 Prospector Trail    7:00am    Tools, baby clothes, vintage audio equip & furniture

39    406 Rain Cloud Trail    8:00am-12:00pm    Clothing, toys & household items

40    401 Bareback Trail    8:00am-2:00pm    Furniture & household items

41    1212 Lancelot Dr.    7:00am-1:00pm    Dresser, dining chairs, cast iron wine table & bar stools & love seat pullout sleeper

42    206 Cottonwood Dr.    9:00am-5:00pm    Home décor, end table, coffee table, china cabinet, purses, clothing & misc

43    505 Pioneer Trail    8:00am-2:00pm    Baby stuff: crib, car seat, household appliances, mens & womens clothes

44    2012 Deer Field Way    8:00am-1:00pm    Glass dining room table w/ chairs, leather love seat & sofa, glass living rm table w/ 2 end tables, women’s clothes & shoes

45    204 Cottonwood    8:00am    

46    103 Wind Ridge Dr.    8:00am-2:00pm    Table & chairs, bedroom furniture, other small furniture, tween girl clothes & other interesting items

47    723 South Ann Blvd.    8:00am-5:00pm    Multi family sale, furniture, clothes, household goods & much more

48    301 Pioneer Trail    8:00am    General household items & clothing

49    3905 Walden Creek Crossing    8:00am-1:00pm    Baby items, collectibles, furniture, clothes, tools & more

50    1908 Elk Trail    8:00am-5:00pm    Baby crib, baby items, household items, outdoor furniture

51    1710 Lynx Circle    8:00am-8:00pm    Sears Kenmore model 1601 zig zag sewing machine w/ attachments, IBM Selectric II Typewriter, “Woz” signature Apple II GS computer

52    2032 Herald Drive    8:00am    Furniture, kitchen ware, clothing & bedding

53    205 W. Cardinal, #A        

54    203 Pomo Trail    7:00am-2:00pm    

55    1609 Beaver Trail    8:00am-5:00pm    Clothing, books, dishes, home décor

56    3032 Rain Dance Loop    8:00am-1:00pm    Furniture, housewares, electronics, men & women & children’s clothes

57    2015 Deerfield Way    8:00am-2:00pm    Furniture

58    125 Shawnee Trail    7:00am-5:00pm    Furniture, clothes & childcare toys

59    515 Cattail Circle    8:00am    Household items, furniture, women, boy and teen girl clothes

60    1103 Lambrusco Dr.    7:30am-2:00pm    Furniture, clothes & misc

61    200 Ponderosa Dr.    6:30am    Washer, dryer, clothes, toys

62    3609 Blanco Dr.    8:00am    Furniture, clothing & household items

63    211 Ponderosa Dr.    8:00am-2:00pm    Baby items, boys clothes, toys, car seats, jogging stroller, kids slide & picnic table, clothes & kitchenware

64    3914 Stone Creek    7:00am-2:00pm    kids clothes (boys 10/12, girls 3 months-3T), baby/kid toys, misc items

65    2522 Alpine Fir Dr.    9:00am    raching wheels, sml custom cargo trailer w/ toughbox, 2012 Honda CBR 250RA motorcycle, 2002 Pontiac TransAm WS6 w/mods

66    2011 Deer Field Way    7:00am    Coca-Cola, Norman Rockwell, lights

67    507 Kudu Trail    7:00am-1:00pm    Kids clothes, toys, household items, DVDs, Exercise Equipt.

68    100 Cattail Circle    7:00am-12:00pm    Complete desert reptile habitat, playpen, 20” bike

69    3810 Broken Arrow Dr.    9:00am-6:00pm    Computer monitors, computer computer components, laptop, XBOX 360, books, clothes & toys

70    2004 Merlin Dr.    8:00am-1:00pm    Clothes, home décor, bikes

71    801 Terra Cotta Ct.    7:00am-6:00pm    Baby stuffs, furniture, clothes & toys

72    100 E. Woodlawn Dr.    8:00am-4:00pm    HUGE DOWNSIZING SALE! Furniture, toys, games, party stuff, household & kitchen items, crafts, Everything Must Go

73    427 W. Iowa Dr.    8:00am    Lots of stuff

74    2606 Douglas Fir    7:30am-3:30pm    Toys, clothes, furniture, DVDs

75    1800 S. Ann Blvd.    7:00am    Pictures/household items, gently used clothes

76    1431 Gomer Lane    7:00am-11:00am    Car trailor, outdoor furniture, curio, electronics, Playstation 3 plus games, Nintendo 3ds plus games, kids toys, military gear, kids scooters, clothes & more

77    815 Terra Cotta Court    8:00am-2:30pm    Gas grill, weed eater, cake pans, coffee pot

78    2109 Grizzly Trail    Sunrise-3:00pm    Furniture, tools, clothes, collectibles

79    418 Canoe Dr.    8:00am-5:00pm    Couch, chairs, lamps & misc

80    2012 Herald Dr.        Exercise equipment, weights & boat items

81    803 Cagle Lane    9:00am-3:00pm    NEIGHBORHOOD GARAGE SALE! Furniture, car, truck, boat & self contained trailer, clothes & exercise equipment

82    311 Canoe Dr.    8:00am-4:00pm    Whirlpool 25 cf side by side refrigerator, queen size iron headboard & footboard, clothes & misc

83    503 Tundra Dr.    7:30am-1:00pm    Futon w/ outlet/usb attachment, chest freezer, hammock w/ stand, coffee table, farmhouse décor, silver jewelry & misc

84    105 Wickiup Trail    8:00am    MOVING SALE! Furniture, clothes, knick knacks

85    3902 Bella Vista Loop    8:00am-2:00pm    Dresser, small furniture, desk, lawn equipment, TV monitor, books & toys

86    213 W. Mockingbird Ln.    7:30am-4:00pm    Toddler bed rail, quilting notions, German wood carvings, toys & books

87    605 Moccasin Dr.    8:00am-2:00pm    

88    816 Kachina Loop    Sunrise - 1:00pm    Toys & household items

89    118 Shawnee Trail    Sunrise-Sunset    Motorcycle, computer items, table saw & misc

90    1713 Comanche Dr.    9:00am-5:00pm    Kyaks, dirtbike, furniture, lg. appliances & misc

91    2300 Wigwam Dr.    7:00am-3:00pm    book case, desk, vinyl sofa, 4-20” chrome rims, new electric EZ chair (no cord)

92    318 Crowfoot Dr.    7:00am-2:00pm    Clothes & household goods

93    703 Cagle Ln.    7:00am-5:00pm    Dressers, lg. appliances, flat screen TV

