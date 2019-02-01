By Angela Sims
Herald correspondent
A+ Salon Suites has recently taken up shop at 301 E. Knights Way in Harker Heights and is prepping for its ribbon cutting ceremony slated for 5 p.m. Feb. 8 outside of the salon.
Packed with 12 individual suites, three barbers, seven stylists, a massage technician and a nail technician, A+ Salon Suites is now open for business.
“It really is a one-stop shop,” said Rolander Durr, owner and barber of Distinguished CUTZ located in A+ Salon Suites. “This is a place where a wife can get her hair done while her husband is getting his hair cut at the same time.”
Durr, who retired from the Army after 25 years of service, occupies one of the 12 mini salons within A+ Salon Suites.
“I wanted to create an upscale and relaxing full-service salon where customers have more privacy and one-on-one attention,” said Ann Nguyen, owner of A+ Salon Suites. “The mini salons here makes workers feel more comfortable and like they do not have to share everything.”
Unlike traditional salons, there are multiple rooms with A+ Salon Suites that are rented out to mini-salons owners.
“I like the way the setup is here because you are able to give each client individualized attention,” Durr said. “Having my own space gives me a better sense of clientele and better customer service.”
Lucas Jones, one of Durr’s clients, drives from Gatesville to get his hair cut and beard trimmed.
“I like the fact that this is a more personalized experience and I have the time to talk through what I want in a more intimate setting,” Jones said. “I come all the way to Harker Heights from Gatesville because he (Durr) is the only guy I trust to do my hair.”
Some of the other services offered in the mini salons include blow outs, extensions, facials, massages, waxing, body wraps, highlights and haircuts.
“I work with a lot of natural hair and do extensions,” said Warnita Foster, stylist and owner of Dreams of Beauty by Warnita. “I also have my own line of extensions and samples in stock for customers to look at. It is a one-stop shop.”
And for Littiar Smith, owner of stylist of Dallas B Hair Studio located in A+ Salon Suites, color is one of her specialties.
“I do color, waxing, extensions and highlights and I specialize in color,” Smith said.“I enjoy giving my customers a personal service. When they come here, they are getting that one-on-one service.”
Customers seem to enjoy the services received.
“I drive here from Austin because of the quality of service and care offered,” said Martinez Martin, an Austin resident, of MTB’s Studio located in A+ Salon Suites. “I can get a haircut anywhere, but not the same type of service. It is well worth the drive once a month.”
For more information about A+ Salon Suites, check out the Aplus SalonSuites Facebook page or call 254-400-6556.
