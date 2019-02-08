By Stephanie Ratts Grissom
Herald correspondent
Free tax preparation began at the Harker Heights Public Library last Saturday, and the services provided by the AARP Foundation are once again in high demand as more than 20 people were already waiting in line before the doors even opened at 9 a.m.
Harker Heights resident Cynthia Hayes said she and her husband had secured their place in line before 7:30 a.m. And they weren’t alone.
Volunteer Sandy Delaune said, “We had 21 (people) signed up before 9 o’clock.”
Fortunately, the volunteers knew to expect a higher number of clients on the first day, so there were 12 volunteer preparers working Saturday’s event — double the usual number — and the system they have in place kept everything running smoothly.
Tax-aide counselor Joe Pettibon, who has been preparing taxes here for the last 11 years, said the process begins with signing in, and filling out an intake form. Then a counselor prepares the tax return, which then goes to a quality reviewer who goes over the return again, minimizing the chance for any errors.
Once this is done, the return is transmitted electronically to the IRS.
If a refund is due, and direct deposit has been set up, that refund is generally seen in seven to tendays; refunds without direct deposit are mailed and seen in three to six weeks.
Pettibon said it takes 30 to 45 minutes per tax return (for simple returns), and with the hours they have set on Mondays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., they can do about 25 returns per day.
New this year are limited appointments, available for the 9 a.m. time slot only, which will help cut down on the wait time. People can call Tax-aide counselor and local coordinator Mike Delaune in advance to make the appointment, but with only six available openings, Delaune urges people to call soon. The number to call is 254-654-0077.
Delaune said there are some restrictions on what they can do.
“We don’t do rental properties, self-employment expenses that exceed $25,000, complicated capital gains and losses — but we do the simple ones — rental income, or farm or farm co-op income.”
Pettibon added that they also don’t do businesses with inventory, but they can do stocks.
Clients should bring an original Social Security card and photo IDs for everyone on the tax return, as well as any current W-2 forms. Pettibon said they encourage people to bring last year’s tax return, also, but it’s not required.
He said, “We have carry forward data — if their taxes were done by us last year, their information is saved in our system.”
“People who come one year keep coming back year after year,” Pettibon said.
Hayes said she and her husband have been using the AARP Foundation for the last five years, saying it’s the people and the service that keeps them coming back.
“Before we started coming here, we spent over $300. Here, it’s free. It helps when you’re on a fixed income.”
Mary Williams of Harker Heights said, “Every year I’m here. I’ve been coming since they started. They take good care of all of us.”
While the services are provided by the AARP Foundation Tax-aide, services are open to everyone, not only the elderly or people with low income.
“It’s a great service for people,” Pettibon said.
