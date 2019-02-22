By Matt Payne
Killeen Daily Herald
Killeen Independent School District officials visited Harker Heights on Wednesday and were met with about 100 parents at Skipcha Elementary in the second of three community meetings held to discuss rezoning changes that would impact students at four elementary schools.
About 450 students from Alice W. Douse, Cedar Valley, Timber Ridge and Skipcha elementary schools are estimated to be shuffled around next school year due to the opening of Maude Moore Wood Elementary in the fall, according to KISD’s rezoning proposal as it currently stands.
“It’s painful,” said Superintendent John Craft about shaking up the daily routines of students. “It’s not something I enjoy doing ... If you live here in the community, you see what’s going on.”
Parent feedback is being collected before a final board decision in March.
Lisa Crawford attended Wednesday’s meeting, and said she hopes to avoid having her Skipcha Elementary student move schools.
“He’s going into third grade, and if they move us, it will be his fifth school,” Crawford said.
Crawford, military-affiliated, said that her family invested in buying a home in Heights to avoid any more change for her child.
“We bought a house versus renting to prevent him from changing schools. We wanted stability for him,” Crawford said. “We did everything right, and we have no choice.”
Sean Bratton, parent of a Timber Ridge Elementary student who would be affected by the rezoning, attended to see whether appropriate measures would be taken for moving children. Effects such as losing friends and the uncertainty of change were at the forefront of Bratton’s concerns as a parent.
“My son also has a number of allergies we’ve made accommodations for at his current elementary school. I want to make sure that’s taken into consideration,” Bratton said.
Craft said that rezoning is necessary to avoid implementing more portable classrooms throughout the district, which cause for safety concerns since portables are separate from main campuses.
“Changing isn’t optimal, and making friends is difficult,” Craft said. “But safety, in my mind, supersedes. It just does.”
The total number of bus drivers that will be need to be added as a result of rezoning is unknown at this time, according to Chief Communication Officer Terry Abbott. As many as 80 bus driver vacancies at one time have been reported before, according to the school district.
The final meeting took place Thursday at Timber Ridge Elementary.
mpayne@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7553
