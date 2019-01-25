The start of a new year may spark motivation to “get in shape” or to “begin an exercise program.” While a fitness center membership is appropriate for some, others may benefit from working out in the comfort of their home or even the outdoors!
Having workout equipment at home is convenient, economical and motivational. With all the available equipment, however, it may be difficult to know which to invest in.
Below are a few ideas to get started; utilize all three with a workout app on your phone and begin a fitness program today!
Kettlebells
Kettlebells are versatile and durable and offer cardiovascular, strength and stability workouts.With a kettlebell, you can perform almost any exercise recommended for dumbbells and the handle is perfect for cardiovascular swings.
There is no need to spend a fortune on an expensive kettlebell, rather choose moderate weight which is heavy enough to offer a challenge but light enough to remain safe with good form.
Resistance Bands
Resistance bands offer the ultimate in convenience. Resistance bands are easy to store and travel with and can be used in a variety of ways for strength training. In some cases, resistance bands can be even more beneficial than dumbbells because more muscles are recruited for stabilization.
Additionally, resistance bands are highly inexpensive; nevertheless be sure to purchase a quality band to avoid snapping of the band during exercise.
Dumbbells
An important component to weight training is a set of dumbbells. Dumbbells are a classic addition to a home gym because they offer everything as workouts can vary from exercises, sets, repetitions to different parts of the body.
Additionally, there is a plethora of free workouts available online to get your started on a safe and effective workout.
Dumbbells do not have to be expensive; most retail stores offer reasonably priced neoprene dumbbells perfect for a home gym.
Carey Stites is a certified personal trainer, group fitness instructor and a Registered Dietitian with a master’s degree in nutrition. Carey is currently the Registered Dietitian working with Wellstone in Harker Heights. Contact her at carey.stites@smchh.org.
