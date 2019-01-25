By Stephanie Ratts Grissom
Herald correspondent
Vendors offering fragrant soaps and essential oils, as well as free massages and Reiki healing demonstrations, were just some of the things people could find at the annual Holistic Health Fair that was held Saturday at the Harker Heights Activity Center.
Now in its sixth year, the Holistic Health Fair was sponsored by the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
“Holistic health is about spiritual health and mindfulness … and alternative remedies,” said Destinee Barton, library Youth Health and Program coordinator.
Attendees circulated, visiting the different vendors, with most stopping in for the free massages offered by the CTC massage school, such as first-time visitor Barbara Hernandez of Killeen.
“I’m into massage and aromatherapy, and things of that nature,” Hernandez said, “anything to stay healthy, and I wanted to see what was available.”
“The massage was really great,” she added.
April Hastings was manning the table for doTerra Essential Oils; this was her third year at the fair, and her booth was a popular stop for visitors.
She said that depending on what the person’s ailment is, there is an essential oil that may be able to help them holistically.
“What the company is doing is merging Western and alternative medicine to provide the ultimate customer care,” Hastings said. “There is something for everyone.”
The Harker Heights H-E-B was also represented at the fair to promote its brand-new healthy living department. Gayla Reynolds, the Healthy Living Department manager, said the department just opened the first week in December.
“The community asked for a healthy-living department and H-E-B brought it,” Reynolds said. “People have had to drive to Belton in the past … It’s a very large selection of vitamins, supplements and healthy snack foods — we have everything. I’m really excited to have it.”
The department also carries all-natural soaps and shampoos, in addition to sports nutrition items and snacks that are allowed on the keto and Whole30 diets.
Other vendors at Saturday’s fair included Ace Dental, the Greater Killeen Community Clinic, The Vitamin Shoppe, Pure Skin and Usui Reiki III.
Jasmine Cole of Harker Heights stopped by both doTerra Essential Oils and the Reiki table; she said it was her first time to visit the fair. “I like essential oils and other stuff. It’s interesting,” she said.
Library director Lisa Youngblood said the fair is a way to look at the mind-body connection, “ … other ways to live a healthful life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.