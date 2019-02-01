By Bob Massey
Herald correspondent
The Harker Heights Kiwanis Club is sponsoring the 48th annual All You Can Eat Pancake Supper, Saturday, Feb. 9, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., at Harker Heights Elementary School, 726 S. Ann Blvd.
Tickets are now on sale from Kiwanis members and at the door.
Adult tickets are $6 each. Children under 12 will get in for $4.
For more information contact Alberta Barrett at www.kiwanisharkerheights.org.
All proceeds raised will help support local high school scholarships and children’s programs.
The menu will include buttermilk and blueberry pancakes, sausage, bacon, coffee, tea, juice and milk.
During the pancake supper, there will be a silent auction, raffle and free door prizes donated by local retailers.
Servers will be students from the two Kiwanis youth organizations at Eastern Hills Middle School and Harker Heights High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.