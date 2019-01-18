Special to the Herald
Auditions for the 2019 season of the outdoor musical drama, “Salado Legends,” will be held at 3 p.m. Feb. 2 and Feb. 3.
Auditions, conducted by “Salado Legends” Director Donnie Williams, will be at Tablerock Amphitheater’s indoor stage located at 409 Royal St. in Salado.
Salado Legends requires singers, actors of all ages, dancers, and stage/tech crew.
Last year’s cast, crew and workers consisted of over 100 people ranging in age from 3 years to 79 years of age.
Thirty-five families used “Salado Legends” rehearsals and performances as a family project.
The old saying, “ The families that play together stay together, “ still holds true.
Singers should bring tape and tape player for their accompaniment; a CD player will be available.
Actors will give cold readings from a “Salado Legends” script.
Dancers need only list their experience.
Rehearsals, by scene, begin June 12 weekday evenings 7 to 9:30 p.m.
Performances will be July 20, 27 and Aug. 3.
Scholarships are available for college students, and high school students graduating in May, or high school students taking college courses.
Total 2019 scholarship funds available are over $10,000.
Tablerock is a volunteer theater; no compensation is offered for cast or crew.
Please call Tablerock Amphitheater at 947-9205 with audition questions.
