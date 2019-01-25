By Stephanie Ratts Grissom
Herald correspondent
American author Edgar Allan Poe, born on Jan. 19, 1809, turned 210 on Saturday, and to celebrate, the Harker Heights Public Library had a birthday cake in his honor for students of Eastern Hills Middle School after school last Friday.
“This is an old-fashioned cake-cutting, celebrating one of our most famous American authors,” said library director Lisa Youngblood. She said the library holds the celebration for the middle school students because Edgar Allan Poe is often first introduced and studied in middle school.
“We’ve done it for several years now, it’s one of the library staff’s personal favorites,” said library clerk Rose Ramon.
About 30 teens lined up after school to watch Youngblood cut the specially made birthday cake, which read simply, “Happy Birthday Edgar Allan Poe” in purple script. As she cut the cake, Youngblood explained to the teenagers a bit about who Poe was, and answered questions she was asked by the students.
Poe was an American writer of poetry and short stories, most known for his poem “The Raven” and works such as “The Tell-Tale-Heart” and “The Murders in the Rue Morgue.”
He is known as the father of the mystery novel, and is considered to be one of the contributors to the science fiction genre. He was also an editor and literary critic. Poe died at the age of 40 under mysterious circumstances which are still debated to this day.
Perhaps just as mysteriously, every year on Edgar Allan Poe’s birthday, beginning in 1949, a man dressed all in black, with a wide-brimmed black hat and a white scarf, would visit Poe’s grave.
He would bring three red roses and a half-full bottle of cognac, from which he would pour himself a glass and recite a short toast; then leave the roses and bottle, along with a brief note, and leave.
He became known as the “Poe Toaster,” and this tradition would continue for the next 70 years, until 2009, when the Toaster simply failed to show. He was always anonymous, and was never unmasked, and though the ritual was observed by many over the years, his identity was never discovered.
Poe’s works are still read around the world today, and are still part of school curriculums in middle and high schools and even universities. His works are referenced in pop culture in music, film, and even television.
Thirteen-old Khalil Myers used those pop culture references to help some of his schoolmates understand Poe.
“He’s like an old Tim Burton,” he said to one. “’The Simpsons used ‘The Raven’ once,” he said to another. (Khalil said “The Raven” is his personal favorite Poe piece.)
It didn’t take long for the teens to devour the cake, and some of them wandered into the library to take a look at the display that Youngblood had told them was set up with some of Poe’s works.
This left Youngblood and her staff to clear the birthday wreckage, a task they were quite happy with as the teens seemed quite responsive to Poe and his spooky stories.
“The teens look forward to it (every year), especially because there’s cake,” Ramon said with a smile.
