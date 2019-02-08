By Stephanie Ratts Grissom
Herald correspondent
Once again, the Harker Heights Public Library has found a way to make the most of a holiday, doing what it does best — bringing together people and books.
This time, it’s Valentine’s Day, the most romantic day of the year, and romance novels, and what better way to marry the two than to hold a social event?
The first-ever Romance Reader’s Social was held on Tuesday evening, and the stage was set with a table set with refreshments, as well as a surprise for attendees — free books, courtesy of the Friends of the Library, and of bestselling romance author Meredith Wild, who also owns Waterhouse Press.
“I met her (Meredith Wild) at a book signing, and got to know her,” said Chelsea Jennings of Harker Heights. “She sent out a call to people asking if anyone needed books for readers’ groups ... They (the publishers) sent me about $2,000 worth of books.”
Jennings wasn’t initially interested in the romance genre; she said it was actually library clerk Rose Ramon who got her interested in romance when her family was stationed here in the area several years ago. Since then, she’s discovered a host of authors, as well as a passion for modern romance, one of many romance subgenres.
Those subgenres were among the topics discussed at the social among the handful of people who came and went as the evening progressed.
Ramon had made a book list for people who might be interested in different types of romance, or interested in exploring new authors. Subgenres include historical romance, mystery romance, and even paranormal romance, which includes Charlaine Harris’ Sookie Stackhouse book series, which some people might remember as the “True Blood” television series on HBO several years ago.
People discussed plot points in their favorite novels, compared writing styles between authors, and shared their favorite authors with each other.
They also gave tips to each other for discovering new authors.
For instance, Goodreads was mentioned several times, and Jennings recommended turning to social media and following favorite authors, who often recommend other authors themselves.
Ramon herself said she just read the book “The Kiss Quotient” by Helen Hoang and highly recommends it, so much so that she plans to suggest it for the library’s regular monthly book club.
She also said that some of the new romance authors that the library has gotten in are Helen Hardt and her Steel Brothers series, Jay Crownover, and Kylie Scott.
This may have been the first Romance Reader’s Social, but Ramon is hoping for more in the future.
“(People have) called and asked about a romance book club, but we wanted to try this social first. It’s hard to do during the school year, but we wanted to try it during February (for Valentine’s) ... We’d like to try it again, maybe in the summer,” Ramon said.
