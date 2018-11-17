American Express, the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce and small business owners in the City will team up from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 24 for Small Business Saturday.
Anthony Triola, vice president for business development, said, “This is nothing new. We’ve supported this effort over the years and its purpose has been to showcase small businesses in the local area,” Triola said.
This year, the chamber is not only supporting the small businesses but the customers who choose to shop locally, as well.
The event makes use of passports. Those passports are now available to be picked up at the Chamber offices, 552 E. Farm-to-Market 2410, Suite B.
Triola said, “We are advertising that residents come by the Chamber and pick up their passport and fill in their name and phone number. Each passport has eight squares on the back.
Participating small businesses will have a self-inking stamp that will be provided by the Chamber. When a person makes a purchase, the business will stamp their passport.”
If that group goes out and fills up their passport card on Small Business Saturday and brings it back to the Chamber, the first 25 will receive a bag of goodies and have their names added to a collection for a drawing to win a special prize.
“This is all happening right around Thanksgiving and people will be in the mood to shop. Along with the passport, we’ll provide a list of the businesses that are participating in this promotion.
“The list grows daily of local merchants who are partnering with us,” Triola said.
This is twofold, in that residents are to pick up their passport at the Chamber early this week and for businesses that want to participate, call 254-699-4999.
“Saturday, November 24, is the only day allowed for shopping, but out of fairness, we will accept passports during the week of November 26 and have the drawing on Friday, November 30,” Triola said.
Gina Pence, president and CEO of the Heights Chamber said, “This is a national event and we are thrilled to partner with American Express and what this will mean to our local small businesses.
“This is inventiveness at its best in promoting of ‘Keeping it Local’ and rewarding customers. As our growth in Harker Heights continues we need our mindset to be that before you pick up that keyboard, shop here first,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.