Herald staff reports
The candidate filing period opened Wednesday for the May 4 municipal, college district and school board elections.
Several seats are up for election in the Harker Heights area, including two seats on the Harker Heights City Council, three seats on the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees and four seats on the Central Texas College board of directors.
One candidate filed Wednesday for election to the KISD board.
David Michael Jones filed for Place 2. The seat is currently held by Trustee Susan Jones.
Also up for election in May are the Place 1 and Place 3 board seats held by Shelley Wells and Corbett Lawler, respectively.
In Harker Heights, the seats held by Place 1 incumbent Hal Schiffman and Place 3 incumbent Jackeline Soriano Fountain are up for election.
Schiffman is term-limited by the city charter, as he has served two consecutive three-year terms.
No candidates filed Wednesday in Harker Heights.
In Belton, four incumbents filed for seats on the Belton Independent School District board of trustees, but no one filed for three Belton City Council seats.
The terms of incumbent Councilmen David K. Leigh, John Holmes and Craig Pearson expire in May.
The four incumbent school board trustees who filed for re-election Wednesday are Jeff Norwood, Area 1 Trustee; Dr. Rosie Montgomery, Trustee Area 2; Sue M. Jordan, Trustee Area 3 and Area 5 Trustee Manuel Alcozer.
The Central Texas College Board of Trustees has four seats up for election in May, but the Herald did not receive notice of any applications by the end of business day Wednesday.
Incumbent board members whose terms are expiring are Place 1 - Jimmy Towers, Chair, Killeen; Place 2 - Mari Meyer, Vice Chair, Harker Heights; Place 3 - Dr. Joe Burns, Copperas Cove; and Place 5 - Brenda Coley, Killeen.
The filing period continues through Feb. 15.
Special election candidates for Belton ISD Trustee Area 2 have until 5 p.m. on March 4 to file.
