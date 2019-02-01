By Bob Massey
Herald correspondent
KILLEEN — The Killeen Civic and Conference Center was transformed Saturday into a South of the Border replica to complement this year’s theme “Viva La Harker Heights,” of the annual Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet and Celebration.
Those entering the civic center were greeted by music performed by Mariachi Illusion, under the direction of Marco Antonio Rodriguez. The band continued to play while dinner was served.
Barton House in Salado served up the Mexican cuisine for the evening.
At the outset, Dr. Jim Anderson, outgoing chairman of the chamber board, said, “I was assigned a task to take three minutes to say how much I liked being the chairman and why.”
There were eight reasons he shared and they were:
“(1) The governmental leadership of Harker Heights is a joy to deal with and that all starts with the mayor, Spencer Smith, and the city manager, David Mitchell,
“(2) The reason the chamber has gotten off to a terrific start is its sensational CEO Gina Pence. She’s tireless in her efforts and has made our chamber one of the best in Central Texas,
“(3) People like Sam and Lily Halabi, who were the project officers for this event, said, ‘Well, we’d rather not have a speaker.’ They had something else in mind and everybody might not like that but they’ll sure remember it. You’re hearing some of what they planned and if you enjoy the evening it’s up to them. If you didn’t like it, you’d be mad at me,
“(4) We have the absolutely most successful tourism in Central Texas and that, of course, is the Food, Wine and Brew Fest that’s under the leadership of Jennifer McCann and if there’s any doubt in your mind, we survived a football game between Texas A&M and Alabama one afternoon, a rainstorm that lasted all day the following year and we still had thousands of people who had a great time,
“(5) Without a doubt, we have the best military affairs program of all chambers in Central Texas directed by Jeannie Isdale, Ted Smith and Randy Sutton,
“(6) We have the finest golf tournament run by any chamber in Central Texas led by Eva Keagle and several volunteers,
“(7) We have a leadership program called Vision XXI. It was envisioned by former chamber president Bill Kozlik and the reason it is successful is because of the efforts of Cyd West and finally,
“(8) For the past 11 years we’ve had Eric Shephard, a professional master of ceremonies as our banquet emcee.”
The awards portion of the banquet began with the 2018 winners including:
Chamber Ambassador of the Year — the Ambassador Team at Sam’s Club
Small Business of the Year — Operation Phantom Support
Large Business of the Year — Freedom Urgent Care
Outstanding Community Partner Award — H-E-B
Tourism Partner Award — Texas Elite Pole Vaulting.
The prestigious 10th Annual Kern-Cox Founders Award went to Ralph and Mary Gauer.
Randy Sutton introduced the Gauers
He said, “I worked for you for many years in several capacities and I saw you as a pillars of the community. I can’t be grateful enough. Mary, what an awesome mayor you were and Ralph, your involvement in AUSA and the persistent interest in the lives of soldiers and their families was outstanding.”
Mary Gauer responded by saying, “What an awesome surprise! Thank you for the support you gave the city. You don’t know what it means to be on the council and then become mayor of a city that exemplifies the idea of community. You are awesome and this award should go to you!”
In the midst of a standing ovation, Ralph Gauer said, “I can’t add any more to that, but thank you very much.”
He told the Herald that the honor was a total surprise.
“I had no idea,” he said.
An award from the Harker Heights Police Department went to Sgt. Eugene Cuthbert as Police Officer the Year.
The Harker Heights Fire Department honored Driver/Operator Clint Chude as Fire Fighter of the Year.
The Citizen of Year Award (Linda Neault Award) was presented to Marty Footman.
The banquet concluded with a presentation of service to Dr. Jim Anderson, the outgoing chairman of the board.
Incoming board chairman Ryan Shahan said, “I will leave you with the advice shared with me earlier this evening by my Aggie buddy, (District 54 state) Rep. Brad Buckley, who said, “Just try and keep it out of the ditch.”
