By Bob Massey
Herald correspondent
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce and the City of Harker Heights will host “Viva La Harker Heights!” at 6 p.m. Monday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
It’s the Chamber’s annual awards banquet and celebration of progress, people and theimpact of the chamber during 2018.
Gina Pence, president and CEO at the Chamber said, “At the banquet, we’ll put a lot of emphasis on celebrating the high quality of life in our community! We also award people each year for their service, the growth in the business sector of Harker Heights plus the accomplishments of our chamber which now has a membership of 880.”
Cocktails and appetizers will be served at 6 p.m. The banquet begins at 6:45 p.m.
The suggested dress is business attire.
Commemorating the essence of this year’s theme, the entertainment will be a “live” mariachi band.
The rest of the evening will consist of dinner followed by the presentation of awards.
Chamber awards will include: Outstanding Community Partner Award, Large Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Tourism Award, the prestigious Kern-Cox Founders Award and a tribute to the outgoing chairman of the chamber’s board of directors.
The city of Harker Heights sponsors the Harker Heights Fire Department’s Fireman/Paramedic of the Year Award and the Harker Heights Police Department’s award to the Police Officer of the Year.
For more information, call the chamber office at 254-699-4999.
