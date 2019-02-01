By Lisa Davidson
Herald correspondent
Military families can look forward to a new program at the Harker Heights YMCA, that gives them the opportunity of free child care during their doctor’s appointments.
The Armed Services YMCA Program Center at 100 E. Beeline Lane in Harker Heights will begin operating a Children’s Waiting Room on Tuesday. The Program Center is located less than a mile away from Harker Heights Medical Home.
“The Children’s Waiting Room is a resource for all active duty military families when they have medical appointments,” said ASYMCA-Killeen Marketing Director Amanda Carlson.
Active-duty personnel as well as their family members are eligible to schedule up to two hours of free child care during their doctor’s appointments.
The Children’s Waiting Room is one of the YMCA core programs to help and support the military community.
“The mission of the Armed Services YMCA is to enhance the lives of military members and their families in spirit, mind and body through programs relevant to the unique challenges to the military life,” Carlson said.
Active-duty families often live hours away from relatives and friends, so it can be difficult for them to find affordable child care.
“This service really is recognizing that military families are often located far away from family support that would traditionally look after their children for medical appointments and so we are stepping in to provide that service so that they can continue to take care of their health,” Carlson said.
The program is supposed to removes a significant barrier to health care for active duty families and support them in getting the medical care they need.
“We received a drastic drop in missed appointments with military families when they have this resource,” Carlson said.
The Children’s Waiting Room in Harker Heights is open for kids between the age of 6 months and 12 years and will operate Monday to Friday from 7.45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parents do not have to be a member of the ASYMCA to receive the free child care.
Child care must be scheduled prior to the appointment. Interested families can already sign up their children for their scheduled doctor’s appointments via phone at 254-458-1015.
The Harker Heights YMCA will be the second location with a Children’s Waiting Room in the Fort Hood area. The ASYMCA Killeen opened the first one at the at the Copperas Cove location at 501 Clara Drive in September 2018.
“We have seen the children’s waiting room being really embraced in Copperas Cove and it’s been used regularly by the community,” Carlson said.
To support the military community even better, the ASYMCA is also planning to open a third Children’s Waiting Room inside the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center on Fort Hood.
“We don’t have a specific date on that but it is happening within this year,” Carlson said.
