By Bob Massey
Herald correspondent
The Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday heard an update from Gina Pence, president and CEO of the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, and discussed drafting an ordinance for backflow prevention as presented by Public Works Director Mark Hyde.
The Heights Chamber recently released its 2018 President’s Report to its membership.
Some highlights of the report:
The chamber celebrated its 30th year of business in 2018 and now has a membership of 880.
The Growth/Decline Rate for the year 2018 was the addition of 104 members. Membership declined by 72 members, making the cumulative growth at 32 members for the year.
Compared to last year, the membership growth in 2017 was 99 members. The membership declined by 64 members making for a cumulative growth rate of 35 members.
The chamber welcomed 104 new business owners to the community providing jobs, service and products that will boost the economy.
According to Pence, “We’ve been promoting tourism, which in 2018, produced an economic impact of $3.8 million that supported the local economy and local businesses.”
The chamber sponsors events including: grand openings, ribbon cuttings, a shop local program, free membership tools to help businesses grow, tourism, a school initiative, Vision XXI Leadership, social media and regional community partnerships.
“Viva La Harker Heights,” the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet and Celebration, is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
For more information or to RSVP go online at: harkerheightschamber@hhchamber.com or call 254-699-4999.
Council members heard from Public Works Director Mark Hyde concerning plans to develop a new ordinance that would require regular testing and maintenance of backflow devices.They are extremely important in protecting the public water supply for the City.
The doesn’t have an ordinance but rather just a policy that outlines non-hazard irrigation residential systems that should be tested when installed and then every five years.
Hyde said, “I asked the council to consider a new ordinance that would change the testing to be fone at installation and then every three years. We have backflow prevention in our plumbing code but don’t have it in the City Code of Ordinances.”
The policy already addresses higher risks of backflow prevention such as hospitals, dentists, and veterinarian’s offices.
“They already are required to have yearly testing and that part of the policy would be included in the new ordinance,” Hyde said.
“Residents who don’t have a backflow device will be required to have one installed at their own cost or disconnect their irrigation system and not be concerned about it,” according to Hyde.
At the conclusion of the workshop, Mayor Spencer Smith noted that two council members were absent and that he preferred that this topic be brought back during a future workshop for additional discussion before the entire council.
