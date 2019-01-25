By Erin Eskew
Herald Correspondent
Members of the community celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day through reflection, introspection and calls to action at a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. memorial breakfast at theDisabled American Veterans Chapter 29 meeting hall in Harker Heights.
The event began with a breakfast where community members were encouraged to discuss current events, economics, politics, education and other things that affect the African American community, according to keynote speaker Dr. Edward Hill, dean of the College of Education at Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
“During the breakfast, Pastor Philemon Brown placed a question on the table for all to talk about before the program started:‘What matters most and how do we make it happen?’” said event attendee Phyllis Jones.“That question also made us think.”
Then Hill, the Rev. Philemon Brown of Harker Heights Community Church and the three winners of the Martin Luther King Oratory Contest addressed the group, encouraging them to consider what Dr. Martin Luther King would do in the situations that face the United States today, Jones said.
“I asked them what Dr. King would think of the political climate of our world today,” Hill said. “One attendee suggested we exercise our right to assemble and keep the celebration going by gathering on the steps of City Hall.”
All though the group gathered at City Hall about 1:30 p.m. Monday ranged in age from teenagers to older adults, Hill their purpose of solidarity and reverence for Dr. King united them.
“I think some of them felt disenchanted about what had happened with the funding for the march,” Hill said.
Traffic control for the annual march in Killeen honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day was quoted at $1,200. For the first time in more than 20 years a new city policy did not make provisions for the march.
Leaders of the Killeen chapter of the NAACP decided instead to have the march at Lions Club Park at 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, where they would not be charged.
After the breakfast, more than 30 community members gathered for a picture on the steps of Killeen City Hall at 101 N. College St. to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“When all 30-plus got there, we felt good, we felt as though we didn’t let Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s actions die,” Jones said. “As we began to line up for the picture, we began to sing “Lift Every Voice.” There was a joy and promise kept; we did not fail our ancestors.”
After the picture, Hill said participants sang the Negro National Anthem together and joined together in chanting inspirational affirmations such as “dream on” and “we are dreamers.”
Killeen City Councilmember Shirley Fleming gave the participants a call to action and encouraged them to attend the workshop at City Hall Tuesday to help make changes happen, Hill said.
“Ultimately, we want to make sure King’s legacy lives on,” Hill said.
And the legacy of the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day march on city streets at Killeen City Hall was unanimously supported in the City Council vote Tuesday with the four council members present all voting in favor.
Jones said Monday’s celebration concluded with several participants enjoying a meal together.
“A group of us went out to eat and talk about the joy we had by going back to City Hall as a group of like-minded people to take the picture,” Jones said.
