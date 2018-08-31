NOLANVILLE — The city of Nolanville celebrated the end of summer with two big events last Friday. First, there was the Back to School Splash Bash (for the very first time). Second, the Clements Boys and Girls Club celebrated the opening of its Nolanville Unit. The Nolanville Unit officially opened for business on Monday, the same day that school began for area children.
“We’ve been blessed. The city of Nolanville has given us exclusive use of this building,” said Tiana Quick, CEO for Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Texas. “In turn, we are giving free memberships for the Nolanville Unit — entirely free.”
The Nolanville Unit is open weekdays from 3 to 7 p.m.
The Nolanville Unit celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony just as the Back to School Splash festivities were getting underway.
Nolanville City Manager Kara Escajeda said the city will have a ribbon cutting ceremony of its own, though the date has yet to be announced. The ceremony will celebrate the expansion of the park — made possible by the Small Park Grant given by Texas Parks and Wildlife — and the completion of the building housing the Nolanville Unit, which has been officially named the Mary Marie Multi-Use Center.
As for the Splash Bash, a steady stream of dozens of Nolanville residents were enjoying the festivities both inside the new Center and outside in the park.
Inside the Boys and Girls Club, there was a backpack giveaway for those who signed up for the club, and they also provided children’s activities, which included board games and a giant life-sized chess game within their new facility.
Outside in the park, the Lions Club provided free sno-cones; the Nolanville Economic Development Corporation provided free popcorn and cotton candy; and Society Soul Food provided a food truck for hungry patrons, which also served hot dogs at Escajeda’s request.
The city provided water guns and reusable water balls, used in lieu of water balloons. “They are more environmentally friendly than balloons,” Escajeda explained.
The city also provided a water trough where children could fill up their weapons of choice and battle it out with each other. Nolanville Mayor Christina Rosenthal shared in the fun, too, as she joined in a water pistol battle with several children.
“I love doing this (job) because kids are going to smile,” Rosenthal said, smiling herself.
Families socialized, and children played in the water at the new splash pad or pelted each other with water balls, or ran about and socialized themselves.
Then everyone grabbed some popcorn before settling in, many on blankets they had spread out or sitting in lawn chairs, to watch the movie “Coco,” which was projected on a giant inflatable screen.
Resident Dennis Thompson had two middle school-aged sons he brought to the event.
Thompson said, “I wish there were events like these every weekend.”
He said he would even volunteer his time to help if the city would do regular family event nights.
Resident Robin Moore, who brought her two daughters, ages 5 and 12, also hopes that there will be more family events in the future.
“It’s bringing the young ones together,” Moore said. “It’s bringing the community together.”
