The local nonprofit group the 254 Whisker Men will be holding a fundraiser next month to benefit Aware Central Texas and the Humane Society of Killeen and Fort Hood. The event, called “Beards in the Hood,” will be the fourth annual such event for the group.

Set to take place on Saturday, Nov. 2, this year the event will be held at The Pit Stop Bar and Grill, located at 14595 FM 439 in Nolanville.

