Melvin Johnson, 20, lives in Killeen and works at Cheddar’s in Harker Heights.
What brought you to the area?
My dad was in the United States Army and got stationed at Fort Hood; that is what brought us to the area.
Tell me about your family.
I come from a family of seven. My parents are Melvin 42, and Racquel, 42. I have a pet dog.
Do you have any siblings?
I have four siblings. The three sisters that I have are Amber, 21, Janae, 14, and Sana’a, 7. I have one brother Jay, 17.
Do you have a girlfriend?
I have a girlfriend; her name is Raven.
Where are you from originally?
I was born in El Paso.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop is Target.
Where is your favorite place to eat in Harker Heights?
Cheddar’s.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the community and friendly people in Harker Heights.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I don’t like the roads. They need to hurry and get fixed.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “BlacKkKlansman.”
What was the last book you read?
The last book I read was “The Power of Intention.”
What community work do you do?
I donate clothes to Goodwill. I help people when I can.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
I think that Harker Heights is missing a live entertainment industry like concerts, comedy, etc.
Would you recommend someone to move to Harker Heights?
I would recommend someone to move here if they are ready to settle down and are looking for a quiet, comfortable community.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself with a family and a steady career. I will no longer be in the food industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.