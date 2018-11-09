Each month Harker Heights High School staff and faculty give a shout out to a staff member or members. These staff members were voted from there fellow peers from shout outs of the work they have done.
The winner for the month of September is Ashley Gettler. Gettler, 25, teaches art at Harker Heights High and lives in Killeen.
The military brought Gettler here in 2015. She is married to an Army soldier named Ben and they have one dog.
Gettler attends St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen.
Gettler decided to become a teacher because she loves children and art and thought it be a great idea to put the two together.
“I have been teaching for three years total and all three years haven been at Harker Heights High School,” Gettler said.
Gettler is originally from Colby, Kansas, and attended Kansas State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in graphic design and did alternative certification to become a Texas teacher.
When asked why was she chosen as staff of the month, Gettler said, “I am greatly involved in the school. This year is my first year coaching basketball and track for the girls.
“I am a team player. I am really not sure exactly why I was chosen,” she said.
“One highlight about my job is that no day is the same as the other. Just being able to make sure that the kids have a good day while they are in my classroom is a highlight,” Gettler said.
