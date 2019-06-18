The Armed Services YMCA has a host of summer day camps and classes for children designed to keep them active, both physically and mentally. For the month of June, there are also three new items for parents (and kids) to take a look at, and that are sure to be loads of fun.
ASYMCA marketing director Amanda Carlson said, “We have oodles of things starting in June. All of our youth sports are starting.”
One of these new programs is Girls Yoga, designed for ages 9 to 15. Carlson said, “This is a safe place for girls to develop greater emotional stability and sense of self while working on physical strength and stamina.” Girls who take this class will practice various yoga poses, relaxation, and meditation.
This is a four-week program takes place on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 10-11 a.m., beginning June 3 and running until July 3. Register in person at the Harker Heights Wellness Center, 110 Mountain Lion Road, or online if already a YMCA member. The cost is $75 for members and $90 for non-members for the month.
Speed clinic is for ages 12 to 17, and also held at the Wellness Center. “It is for youth who regularly play sports during the school year but want to stay fit and conditioned through the summer,” Carlson said. This program focuses on developing techniques to help maximize speed, strength, and agility, and runs from June 3 through July 31 on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. The cost is $75 for members and $90 for non-members.
The Recess program is also held at the Wellness Center. “Recess is a program for kids who don’t have an interest in a specialized sport but want to run and play. This will give them experience in different sports,” Carlson said. “It is for kids 5-12 years old.”
It is separated into two age groups during each session, ages 5-8 and ages 9-12, which will help ensure children are engaging in age-appropriate activities.
Children will play games that focus on hand-eye coordination, team work, and problem solving, while enabling them to burn up some energy.
Classes run from June 4 through Aug. 1, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 5:30-7 p.m.
The cost is $15 per week for members, and $25 per week for non-members, with a $10 discount when enrolled for an entire month.
In addition to the above three programs, swimming lessons for all ages and abilities are now underway.
The first session began on June 3, but there are still four more sessions that children can take.
Session 2 runs from June 17 through June 27,
Session 3 runs from July 8 through July 18,
Session 4 runs from July 22 through Aug. 2.
Session 5 runs from Aug. 5 through Aug. 15.
For more information about the lessons and their exact times, or for any other ASYMCA program, call the Wellness Center at 254-690-9622 or go to www.asymca.org/killeen-home and follow the links.
