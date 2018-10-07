Ainsley Luberto, 17, attends Harker Heights High School, lives in Harker Heights
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Harker Heights; however, I have lived in Copperas Cove for a little while. I was born and raised in Texas. I also lived in Hawaii for two years, but then we came back to Harker Heights just as I was about to enter middle school.
Tell me about your family.
I live with my mom and I have two little brothers and an older sister. My family is full of athletes and musicians.
What grade are you in?
I am a senior at Harker Heights High School.
Where do you plan on attending college?
I am hoping to attend UHMB for music education. I plan on pursuing music and I want to spread my love of music to others.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that Harker Heights is not a big city like New York City. Everyone knows everyone and I love how close everyone is.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There’s not much to dislike about Harker Heights. I believe that it is a safe place to live.
What community work do you do?
I mostly work with the band. I help with the middle school region band. I help with the middle school region band and help with props for the Red Brigade band.
What achievements have you accomplished in school?
Most of my achievements relate to band; I am a real band nerd. I have auditioned for Jazz Region two years in a row and have made the top ensemble for the past six years I’ve been in band
Where is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at is Walmart.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Gyro Nook.
What is the last book that you read?
The last book I read was a music book.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Thor: Ragnarok.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.