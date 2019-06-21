Fredericka Beavers- Jones, 42, lives in Harker Heights and works at SalonDimensions in Harker Heights.
What brought you to the area originally?
I came here to visit my sister, and liked it enough to stay.
How many siblings do you have?
I have five sisters and three brothers. I am the fourth child.
Are you married, kids?
I am not married and I have two fur babies (Jace and Jaxon).
Were are you from originally?
I am originally from Savanah, Georgia.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Grandma’s Thai Cuisine.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I love the size of Harker Heights and the restaurant choices. I like the peacefulness of the area. It only takes five minutes to get to were I need to go.
Where is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
Ross is my favorite place to shop in Harker Heights.
How long have you been doing hair?
I have been doing hair for 24 years.
What made you start doing hair as a business?
I could never get away from doing it. I have always been passionate about doing hair.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Abundance Now” by Lisa Nicholas.
What was the last movie that you saw?
“What Men Want.”
What community work do you do?
I like to do things like giving back to people. I opened my salon in February 2018 and at the end of the year I did a giveaway.
I intended on feeding just one family; however, the good Lord blessed me to be able to feed eight different families for Thanksgiving.
I do back-to-school events, I purchased school supplies for four children last year and did their hair for free.
Tell me about your salon.
We service a broad range of different types of hair.
Ninety-five percent of our clients are natural.
Our goal is to maintain healthy hair. We welcome new customers. You can contact us by phone at 254-394-3294.
Address: 600 Indian Trail Suite 205-1, Harker Heights, TX 76548.
Our website: www. Sdimensionz.com, andsalondimensionz@Gmail.com.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself as the owner of multiple businesses.
