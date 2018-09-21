Diamond Douglas, 25, works in Harker Heights doing hair by appointment, lives in Killeen.
What brought you to the area?
My husband is in the military and that is what brought us to the area.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Arlington.
Tell me about your family.
I am married and have a 4 -year-old stepdaughter. My mom and two little brothers live in Killeen and my brothers are in the military. My mom is Jacqueline Price, My brothers are Dante Price and Jordan Reasonover, both age 22. My dad, Grayland Price, is overseas doing contract work.
How long have you been married?
I have been married for one month; we are still newlyweds.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Cheddars.
What is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Ulta. I love makeup.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything that I really dislike about Harker Heights, I just wish that they had a better mall. Harker Heights really needs more shopping opportunities.
What community work do you do?
I volunteer at the homeless shelter. I donate clothes to Goodwill and the battered women’s shelter. I did a back-to-school book pack drive, and church mission work.
What made you decide to do hair?
Doing hair has been a big part of my life. I started dance at age 3; my mom was a cosmetologist also. I started doing my friends’ hair in high school. I like to give people affordable hair care. I love to dance and enjoy everything beauty.
What other job title do you hold besides being a beautician?
I am a Special Education aide III and an assistant dance coach for the Sparklers dance team at Palo Alto Middle School.
What quote do you live by?
“Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” (Bible verse that I live by).
What advice would you give your younger self?
I would tell my younger self to go for whatever it is you want to do. I would tell my younger self to not be scared. Everything you want to do you can accomplish it just try it.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself still teaching, dancing, coaching and finishing my degree in exercise physiology.
