Akeelah McDonald, 27, lives in Killeen, works at Kairo Hair Salon in Harker Heights.
What brought you to the area?
The opening of the suites to do hair in and the convenience of it. Its nicer than being in Killeen.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Wilmington, North Carolina.
Are you married? Kids?
I am engaged with one son, Ian, age 8.
Do you have any siblings?
I am the oldest of seven children.
How long have you been doing hair?
I have been doing hair for five years.
What made you decide to do hair?
In my first marriage, we were broke.
I didn’t know what to do to my hair, so I decided to get my license to do hair.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that there is always something new being developed.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the construction but I understand why it’s needed.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
It’s missing more restaurants. Also, a place and event for teenage girls to get together and talk about life difficulties and anything else they would like to discuss.
What community work do you do?
I give specials and discounts for students on the Honor Roll, veterans and other people in need. I’m currently promoting a event for back to school at the shop. I asking all stylists and barbers alike to come to my shop and do hair with me for the students.
I’m also a member of Black Women in Business, Killeen chapter.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Razzoo’s.
What is the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself as a mother of a high school graduate. I hope to be taking more steps to being more independent. I hope to open more shops of my own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.