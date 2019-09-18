Recently the topic of marriage boundaries was brought up in our Sunday night marriage class. As a class, we discussed different boundaries that were important to us as an individual and as a couple.

Boundaries are necessary if we are to maintain a safe and lasting marriage. While some believe boundaries are restrictive, they actually keep our marriage safe.

