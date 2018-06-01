When I was in the fourth grade, something spectacular happened that changed my life. A new family moved into my small hometown of Throckmorton.
Not many people moved into this community of 1,100 during my growing-up years in the same house and a bedroom shared with my brother who was seven years older.
The Bundy family was no ordinary family but one made up of 12 siblings.
Adding mom and dad increased the number to 14. With six boys and six girls, each about a year apart in age, the city council should have presented them a proclamation considering they had increased the population of Throckmorton significantly in one fell swoop.
Twelve was an accurate number as far as the children in the family, but they didn’t all move to Throckmorton. Three of the girls had already married and didn’t make the move to town. I believe all six boys and the remaining three girls made up the household when they put down roots in my town.
I was elated when they walked in the doors of my home church. There was nothing greater than new faces and an instant youth group.
Needless to say, I liked the Bundy girls, but it was the Bundy boys who became my best friends. Their place became my second home. Their parents became my second mom and dad and I loved them. I spent most of my time with John L., Dale, Bobby and Bill and did we ever have a delightful time together.
They were all quite athletic and played on teams of all sorts. I resorted to becoming manager of all sorts of teams.
John L., Dale and I formed an a capella version of “The Lettermen.” Several years ago, we got back together for a 25-year reunion and recorded the six songs we remembered.
They introduced me to Neil Diamond and Charlie Pride. We listened to a lot of Top 40 music and played many games of backyard football and baseball. I was horrible at all of them.
In high school, we made exciting trips to Abilene, Wichita Falls, Graham and Breckenridge, among others. None of us had steady girlfriends, so we spent lots of time together without distractions.
One Saturday night we took a momentous trip to the drive-in movie at Graham to watch “Night of the Living Dead.” Thank goodness it was in black and white. Our state of fright, however, forced us all into the backseat. The only thing that broke the nonstop tension was the guy in the concession stand announcing, “We haven’t sold many hot dogs tonight.”
At the end of the show, the Bundy brothers stayed in the back seat and forced me to drive the 40 miles home in the front seat all by myself. “Thanks, guys.” They all slept in the same bed that night.
Mr. Bundy thought it was time that I learned to survive in the outdoors and learned to fish. So John L., Dale and myself piled into his pickup with a camper on the back and headed off to Colorado. My most memorable experience of that trip was fishing in fast-running mountain streams.
The four of them were catching trout right and left and I caught nothing. I didn’t know any better, so they equipped me with this huge black lure that was large enough to catch a 10-pound bass. They all got a kick out of my misfortune.
Despite their tricks, I loved them in Colorado and still do to this day. The legacy of the Bundy family lives on through children, in-laws, grandchildren and great grandchildren in numbers too high to calculate.
Bob Massey is a Herald correspondent.
