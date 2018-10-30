Armand Sanchez, 47, lives in Killeen and owns Wholesale Bargains in Harker Heights.
By Twill Hill
Herald correspondent
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from New York City.
Are you married? Children?
I am married and have five children.
What brought you to the area?
I was working with the VA and they stationed me to the Waco area. I worked out of the house and that is how I ended up in Killeen.
How long have you been in this area?
I have been in the area for two years.
What type of business do you do?
My business is a discount store. I buy truckloads from Sans Cub, Costco, Lowes, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Home Depot, and other major retail stores. Once I buy it, I sell it well below the retail price.
Where is your business located?
My business is located at 105 Cox Drive in Harker Heights.
How long have you been in business?
I have been in business for one year and one month.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I think that it is a beautiful town; it has different restaurants and some businesses.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I think that it is lacking a lot of other businesses. For example, restaurants. We have to go to Austin or Waco to get to these other restaurants. The code enforcement doesn’t let me promote or advertise like I like to.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Cheddars.
What community work do you?
I do fundraisers in my store. I raised school supplies for students right before they started school. I am doing a multicultural festival in Killeen on Nov. 10. I am always sponsoring or donating to events in the area.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing more variations of businesses and more community involvement that will attract more people and businesses in the community.
What advice do you have for the youth?
Education is key. You have to educate yourself in what is going on in the community also community involvement is a plus.
What is your best memory in Harker Heights?
My best memory here in Harker Heights is the day we actually signed the lease for the building for my business, Wholesale Bargains.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, I see myself retired.
