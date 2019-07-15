Jawanza Mason, 46, works in Harker Heights making specialty T-shirts and more, lives in Harker Heights
What brought you to the area?
The military. I was stationed at Fort Hood. When I retired I liked the area and decided to stay.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Brooklyn, N.Y.
Tell me about your family.
I am a single father with two daughters. I raise my niece as my third child. The girls are ages 13, 12 and 10. I am the middle child of three. I have an older brother and a younger sister.
What made you decide to do T-shirts?
My children wanted a T--shirt, and when I saw it, I was like, “I can make that myself,” and so I did. I then did all the work to start my business.
What is the name of your business?
T-Shirts and More.
How long have you been in business?
This summer makes my second year in business.
If someone would like to contact you for business, how would they?
Mrmason.jd@Gmail.com email or the website, BOB-ITS.COM.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
It is neat, clean, safe and a good school system. I like the growth.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Razzoo’s.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at is Old Navy.
What community work do you do?
I do street cleanup, nursing home visits and several different community events that I do. I do anything within the community; I am always available to assist or lend a hand.
What is the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Toy Story 4.”
What was the last book that you read?
“The Voice Within” by Robert Drummond.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
Hopefully, my brand is picked up. I see myself as someone that is well known to do your T-shirts and other apparel. I see myself as doing T-shirts and apparel for softball teams, schools, family reunions, team shirts and more. Whatever you can put on a T-shirt I can put it on other apparel also.
