Children’s Librarian Amanda Hairston hosted the last Science Club event of the school year Wednesday afternoon at the Stewart C. Meyer Public Library in Harker Heights.
The Science Club is a year-round 30-minute program focusing on a variety of different topics related to science for school-age children.
This week, the short lesson focused on explaining what ultraviolet light is and how dangerous it can be for the skin and eyes when encountered without using proper protection like sunscreen and sunglasses.
Each lesson is coupled with a hands-on activity. Hairston handed out plastic beads that were UV light indicators that would change color when exposed to the sunlight. The children then made their own bracelets and necklaces out of the beads and string, and took them home to use as reminders of UV light exposure.
Joshua Moore, 13, attends Audie Murphy Middle School and has been coming to Science Club after school almost every week to learn more about topics like gravity, musical instruments, and life cycles of frogs, he said. He plans to attend the Science Club, which is renamed Science Rocks for the summer, and other events until school starts again.
“In the summer, the focus shifts a little bit because we do have a larger group, and it’s an hourlong program,” Hairston said. “One week it could be physics, or it could be chemistry.”
Instead of the usual 4:30 p.m. meet-up time during the school year, the program will change to every Wednesday at 2 p.m. over the summer to fit into the schedule with the other programs for kids, teens, and adults.
“This summer we’ll have a mobile conservation classroom for water conservation, so the kids will be coming two weeks in a row for water conservation methods,” Hairston said.
The Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society will also host three programs focusing on rock formation and minerals in July and August as part of a new partnership with the library for the science program.
The library will host several events throughout the summer for its 2018 Summer Reading Club that span all different interests and cater from young children to adults, and everyone in between.
For a complete guide to upcoming events, visit www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/VirtualLibrary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.