Look out! Mother Goose is on the loose at the Harker Heights Public Library, and she brings with her, via library director Lisa Youngblood, a program that focuses on musical concepts, and even a little early literacy, for young children.
The program is held in two sessions on Monday mornings. The first session, at 9 a.m., is for ages zero to 18 months, and the second session, at 10 a.m., is for ages 19 months to 5 years.
Youngblood said, “With this program we work on rhymes, rhythm, high-low, fast-slow, some music vocabulary ... we (also) work on very early music appreciation.”
Each session is comprised of several different activities that incorporate all of the aforementioned concepts.
“What we know is that children, when given a variety of activities, build synapses in the brain,” Youngblood said.
But listening to and making music does so much more than just build synapses. It can help develop both gross and fine motor control, and aid in brain-body coordination.
It can help spark a child’s imagination and creativity. Musical concepts such as slowing down and speeding up may actually help children modulate their own behavior, and the rhythm, tempo, and rhyming verses and choruses in songs do, in fact, help children understand language and language structure.
It is with her understanding of all these things that Youngblood led the 18 children, accompanied by their parents, into the children’s room during the 10 a.m. session on Monday morning.
They sat around the perimeter of the now-familiar colorful parachute, and Youngblood warmed everyone up by playing scales on a xylophone, singing the notes out for them, and modeling faster and slower tempos, and louder and softer volumes.
Knowing that the children needed movement, she had them reaching for the sky with the high notes, and hugging the ground with the low notes, still regulating their tempos as well as the music’s.
Next, everyone practiced the same concepts by walking around the parachute, this time modeling the volume by stomping or tip-toeing as they walked. They also practiced counting as they marched, still using volume as they used a “low voice” and a “high mouse voice” as they counted.
There were also rhymes, first with “Hey Diddle Diddle,” then a short time later with “Hickory Dickory Dock,” both of which were repeated frequently enough to get the children familiar with the rhyming words and which Youngblood used the felt board for so that the children had visuals to help them.
Youngblood also passed out some shakers for the children to use to accompany her maraca-playing as they listened to some fiesta music. They all played their instruments and danced for a bit, getting in more movement along with the music-making.
Finally, it was time for parachute play. Everyone grabbed an edge of the parachute and shook it out, making the parachute flutter. Then the children let go as the parents and caregivers kept the parachute fluttering in the air, and the children scrambled underneath the parachute, letting the parachute tent over them.
There was one holdout — 2½-year-old Edith Brinson decided she liked making the parachute move, so stayed topside to help her mother with that duty.
There was time built in to the end of the session for individual play with different musical instruments. They had their choice of rain sticks, jingle sticks, xylophones, jingle bells, drums, tambourines, and even some maracas.
Adalyn Wells, 23 months, couldn’t make up her mind which instrument was her favorite so she tried them all, in both hands at once.
Her grandmother, Linda Wells, said she brings her to both this program and to story time on Thursday.
“Her mom and dad are both in education, and I am a retired teacher,” Wells said, “so I know how important it is for her to be around other kids. I want this to be a familiar place.”
Mother Goose on the Loose continues through March.
Youngblood said, “This month and next month we are working on world music. Every week we’re visiting a different place. Close to St. Patrick’s Day we’ll do Irish jigs, and we’ll do swing music later when we come back to North America.”
The program will continue as scheduled through Spring Break.
