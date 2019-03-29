Maker Nights at the Harker Heights Public Library are always seasonal and timely, and last Thursday’s Maker Night was no exception.
To mark the vernal equinox, the day after the first official day of spring, children’s librarian Amanda Hairston taught the almost two dozen assembled children and their parents how to make seed paper.
Hairston explained, “Tonight we are making seed paper. It is where you soak paper, blend it into a pulp, shape it over a screen, blot out the water, then put seeds in it and let it dry. It can be planted, and that’s what makes it a great gift.”
Hairston introduced the lesson with the book, “A Seed is Sleepy,” by Diana Hutts Aston, which gave lots of good information about seeds and plants on a level which even the youngest children could understand, breaking down vocabulary easily.
The front inside cover pages showed beautiful illustrations of different seeds, including the tiniest (the orchid) and the largest (the coco do mer), and the back inside cover pages showed illustrations of different plants.
After the book, it was time to move into the crafting portion of the evening. Hairston introduced the craft, the seed paper, by saying, “We’re going to use paper to make paper,” and passed examples of it around so everyone could see what their finished products would look like.
She told her audience they could give it as a gift or plant it themselves, it only needed to dry for about two days before the planting.
She also made sure to tell parents that if they do the craft at home to be sure to use smaller seeds, and suggested wildflower seeds.
Hairston produced two bowls full of shredded paper that had been soaking in water for a good 24 hours. She put a couple of good-sized handfuls of the wet, shredded paper into a blender with a little more water, and blended everything together until the mixture was pulpy.
Then, after letting the children touch the pulp to feel the texture of what they would be handling, she took the mixture and spread some of it out over one of the framed screens.
From there, she blotted out the excess water (which also helped to give it form), sprinkled some small seeds into the form — they would be using carrot and Buttercrunch lettuce seeds — and pushed the seeds into the paper. It would be ready in about two days.
There were two small screens and four large screens that the children took turns using, and the only limit placed on them as to how many pieces of seed paper they could make was how long supplies lasted and the time they had left for the evening’s program. Most of the children left with more than one piece.
“This was super-fun,” Hairston said. “We got to feel lots of different textures with this program ... I love it when Maker-Space can combine with science.”
