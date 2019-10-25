The city of Harker Heights is hosting Halloween Hoopla on Saturday at the Harker Heights Community Park.

The event is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the park, 1501 E. FM 2410. The Community Park is past the Harker Heights High School on FM 2410, in the same location of the City’s softball/baseball fields.

