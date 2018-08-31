Sarah Pendelton, 61, lives in Killeen and works in Harker Heights cleaning homes.
What brought you to the area?
I moved here to be with my daughter and because of the weather.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Are you married?
I am widowed.
Do you have any children?
I have three daughters, 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two on the way.
How long have you been cleaning?
I have been cleaning for over 10 years.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the houses and the people.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I wish they had more thrift stores.
What is your favorite store in Harker Heights?
My favorite store in Harker Heights is Kirkland’s.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Chick-fil-A.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing a good soul food place.
What community work do you do?
I volunteer in the soup kitchen, donate clothes to Goodwill and I help people in any way that I can.
What is the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Black Panther.”
What are your favorite hobbies?
My favorite hobbies are cooking and decorating.
What is your passion?
Cleaning is my passion.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, I’ll be 71 years old. I see myself relaxing and running my own cleaning service like my dad did.
What advice would you give your younger self?
I would tell my younger self to work hard.
If I wanted you to clean a building or a home, how would I find you?
Email me at tini1456@Gmail.com and put Cleaning Services in the subject line.
