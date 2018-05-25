Sylesha Tidwell, 40, lives in Killeen, works at Rosewood Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Harker Heights as a Certified Nurse Assistant.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Detroit, Michigan.
What brought you to the area?
My father retired to this area from the military.
Are you married? Kids?
I am a recently divorced mother of three handsome sons, ages 20, 18 and 15.
What do you do at work?
I provide care for the elderly and aging residents who are no longer able to care for themselves.
What community work do you do?
I feed the homeless and visit different nursing homes. I also assisted with Hurricane Harvey.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is a tie between Chipotle and Cheddars. I frequently go to both of them.
What is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Barnes & Noble.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the diversity that Harker Heights has; also it is very peaceful.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike that Harker Heights doesn’t have more activities and entertainment for children, teens and families like they do in the Austin area.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
I think that Harker Heights is missing a major shopping mall and a theme park.
What is the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Selected Writings and Speeches of Marcus Garvey.”
If you were to ask one of your closest friends about you, what do you think they would say?
I believe that they would say that she is a hilariously genuine person who would never let you starve and would give you the shirt on her back.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, I see myself having a successful resturant.
What advice would you give your younger self?
The advice that I would give my younger self is to always stay focused, humble, true to self and live your best life for you.
