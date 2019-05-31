The Central Texas College Continuing Education department has opened registration for its annual College for Kids classes.
The program offers a variety of entertaining yet educational classes throughout the summer directed to youngsters 3 years to high school-age.
Several new classes and returning favorites mix fun and hands-on learning in the studies of science, performing arts, arts and crafts, life skills, languages, cooking, exercise and science.
Some of the new upcoming classes are as follows:
Thinkology Lab (age 7-12): Become a “thinkologist” and work your way through mind-puzzling lab stations that will have you coding for robots, building Rube Goldberg-type structures and engineering tall structures.
The class is Friday, June 7 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. The cost is $35.
Look What EYE See (age 6-8): Use various components of science, technology, engineering, art and math to create a homemade science toy. Students will experiment with light polarization and reflective optical instruments, symmetrical patterns, angles while creating their own kaleidoscope.
The class is Wednesday, June 5 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The cost is $29.
Star Trek and Everyday Life (age 10-17): Discover the connections between Star Trek and subjects in history, culture, science and technology. Trekkies will learn how Star Trek impacts society today by teaching concepts and ideas we use every day. The class is Wednesday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to noon.The cost is $29.
Down on the Farm (age 5-10): Animal lovers will enjoy classroom activities designed to teach about the care of animals, agriculture, dairy cows and other animals.
The class is Friday, June 7 from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $35.
Creative Writing for Publishing (age 8-13): Students will use their creativity to write about their life experiences or wherever their imagination takes them. The class is designed to stimulate a love for reading and writing.
The class is Monday through Thursday, June 3 -13, from 1 to 3 p.m. The cost is $209.
I Can Relate (age 7 and older): Students will participate in a variety of activities and scenarios to develop a dynamic set of communication and social skills that enhance character development and support thriving, healthy relationships in all areas of their current and future life.
The class is Saturday, June 8 from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $35.
Dollar Sense and More Cents (age 7-13): This is an excellent class to prepare young people for life by giving them the knowledge of creating a budget and the ins and outs of saving, smart spending and understanding credit cards. Students will explore the concept of earning money while learning how to properly spend, save and donate.
The class is Monday through Thursday, June 10-13, from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $89.
Some of the returning class favorites include Come Fly With Me, June 3-7 for ages 9-11 and June 12-16 for ages 12-16; App Inventor, June 3-7; We Do Robotics, June 3-6 and June 10-13; Chemistry Lab Rats, June 11; Slipper, Slimy Science, June 10-13; Bathroom, Backyard and Kitchen Magic, June 17-20; Introduction to Programming, June 17-21; Beginning Scholastic Chess, June 3-6 and June 10-13; Basic Food Preparation, June 22; and DIY Jewelry, June 12.
To register for College for Kids classes or obtain a schedule, go to ctcd.edu/ce online or call the CTC Continuing Education department at 254-526-1586.
