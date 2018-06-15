Eugene Jones, 26, lives in Belton, works at Smile Doctors in Harker Heights
Where are you from originally?
I was born in North Carolina but raised in Germany for 15 years. The joys of being a military brat.
Tell me about your family.
My dad has retired after serving 23 years in the United States Army. My mother is a teacher, and my little brother is a police officer, and they all live in St. Petersburg, Florida.
I have a lovely wife who teaches for Temple ISD at Travis Science Academy and a beautiful daughter, age 2.
What brought you to the area?
I did six years in the Army and then got out. When I got out, I decided to stay in this area and claim Texas as my home.
What college do you attend?
I currently attend Central Texas College and plan to graduate in 2020.
What are you studying?
I am currently studying Information Security.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like where I work it is quiet and peaceful in the Harker Heights area. I like that there are friendly people in the area.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Cheddars.
Where is your favorite place to shop?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Dick’s Sporting Goods.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing better restaurants in general. They are kind of limited in this area.
Do you do any community work?
I donate clothes to Goodwill, I help people in need when I can and I help people with financial advice.
What is the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Truth or Dare.”
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Networks Plus.”
What is your favorite color?
My favorite color is blue.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself owning my own house, having a 2500 Dodge Ram Truck and working for a business within the technical field working with computers.
