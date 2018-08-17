Early Bird tickets are now on sale for the 10th Annual Food, Wine and Brew Fest hosted by the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce.
The festival is scheduled for Sept. 8, from 2 to 10 p.m., at the Harker Heights Community Park, 1605 Knights Way. General admission tickets are $30 and VIP tickets at $75.
Ticket sales are ongoing at: hhfoodandwine.com and at the H-E-B location on Indian Trail in Harker Heights. VIP Ticket holders will be allowed to enter the park at 1 p.m. and participate in all the activities until closing time at 10 p.m.
General Admission Ticket holders can enter the park at 2 p.m. and remain on site until 10 p.m.
Only a few vendor and sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Gina Pence at gina@hhchamber.com for details.
For additional information, call 254-699-4999 or contact the chamber at: harkerheights@hhchamber.com. The Food, Wine and Brew Fest website is: www.hhfoodandwine.com.
Pence, the president and CEO of the chamber, told the Herald there would be some new elements added to the festival this year.
“We will have trash can punch that is designed to be a new challenge for festival goers. The challenge is for ticket holders who want to step up to the plate and create an award-winning concoction,” Pence said.
H-E-B will provide an area showcasing different ingredients. The punch must be drinkable with the participant who wows the judges with their wine or beer-based invention winning a trash can trophy.
Pence said, “This was something fun that we wanted to bring in that would be refreshing on a hot day. It’ll combine fresh fruit and some secret ingredients from H-E-B.”
Another feature is the Battle of the Bands that will be going on throughout the day.
The first band on stage will be the Fort Hood Rock Band. The closing act of the night will be Jay White and the Blues Commanders.
Chamber officials are expecting 7,000 people to attend this year’s festival and experience products from Texas Wineries, Texas Craft Beer, live music, culinary demos and activities for the entire family.
