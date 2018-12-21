NOLANVILLE — The 25 children who attended Breakfast with Santa on Saturday morning got to meet one cool Saint Nick.
Observant children noticed there were no magical reindeer hitched to the First United Methodist Church in Nolanville.
After the kids gobbled down donuts, fruit cups and milk, Santa gave his explanation while children listened with rapt attention.
“It’s warm down here in Texas, so when I visit, I have to ride my red Harley, not my sled,” said Santa, known in the off-season as the Rev. Jerry Pitcock or “Papa J.” “The reindeer get a little jealous.”
Pitcock, who runs a small homeless outreach organization, then told the story of Jesus’ birth.
“How tough it must have been for Mary to make that journey while pregnant,” he said.
It was the first year for Breakfast with Santa, but it was certainly not the first time the church has celebrated the season with youngsters in mind.
For at least three years the church has partnered with at least five other churches nearby, including Freedom Road Biker Church on Farm-to-Market 439 in Nolanville, which helped at Breakfast with Santa.
“We keep adding on to the Christmas celebration every year,” said the Rev. Patricia Warden, pastor of First United Methodist Church in Nolanville. “It’s what Christmas is about — being together and being one.”
She watched for a beat while Pitcock roamed the room in his unmistakable garb, talking with children one-on-one, with some giving him hugs.
“Santa is promoting unity,” Warden said.
“We try to keep things local,” she said. “When we all work together — us, our church partners, and the city — we can accomplish a lot.”
Warden said Breakfast with Santa could have a ripple effect through the community.
“It’s their chance to have something special, so this will all go back into the community,” Warden said.
Ten people volunteered at Saturday’s event.
Nolanville churches joined together for a food pantry Thursday, just in time for the holidays.
Folks picked up turkey, ham and other Christmas fare at the pantry, located on the corner of Avenue H and Main Street.
