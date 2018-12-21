In a season packed with parties and activities with families in mind, and with Frost Fest drawing ever closer, the Harker Heights library chose to host a smaller Christmas-themed celebration by holding Grinch Night last Thursday night.
The Grinch-themed party was held in the smaller, cozier children’s area of the library, and while smaller in nature packed no lesser amount of fun.
Children’s librarian Amanda Hairston said, “We’ve got games tonight ... present trebuchet and present bowling, and crafts, too. (People can) come and sing something, have some cookies ...”
“It’s a family party; we’re expecting maybe 50 people,” said library director Lisa Youngblood, who would cohost the event alongside Hairston. “It’s a party, but Frost Fest is the big party,” she said of the larger event due to take place the next evening.
Youngblood’s expectations were far exceeded as more than 80 people came to Grinch Night, which began in the traditional way, with Hairston introducing the program. Youngblood then stepped in for the story-telling portion of the evening, reading, of course, the Dr. Seuss classic, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
Even before the story had truly begun, Youngblood had the children making Grinch faces, and throughout the reading, children made Grinch growls and Grinch sneers (accompanied by peals of laughter). During the story, she passed out jingle bells and shakers to the children, and they all sang “Jingle Bells.” By the end of the story, everyone was already full of Christmas cheer.
However, the evening was only just getting underway. Once story time was over, there were photo ops to be had in the Grinch cut-out, and multiple activities in the rest of the children’s area.
These included present trebuchet, in which children made snowballs with playdough, then launched them at the stack of gifts at the end of the table using the mini-trebuchet, as well as a fun and unique crafting area involving Grinch-themed ornament-making, which children of any age could make.
The ornaments were clear, and children stuffed them with green, Grinch-colored balls, then tied them off with a ribbon for a hook. “There are also heart stickers they can use to put on there to show the Grinch’s heart growing,” Youngbloodsaid of the ornaments.
Bridgette Harvey of Harker Heights brought her twin four-year-old daughters, Danika and Ella.
Harvey said, “We came here yesterday for the first time and they handed me a brochure, so we came tonight.”Both girls seemed to have a great time, fitting right in with everyone else and exploring everything they could.
“It was a really good turnout,” Youngblood said. “I’m so excited!”
