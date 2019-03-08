If you noticed a distinct Dr. Seuss theme taking hold at the Harker Heights Public Library over the past few weeks, it’s because Dr. Seuss’ birthday was on March 2 — and the good folks over at the library were celebrating in style. Family Night on Thursday night was no exception, and managed to combine some story-telling with some cool science, making for some great birthday fun.
“It’s Dr. Seuss story time and we’ll make slime afterwards,” said children’s librarian Amanda Hairston. “I like to talk about polymers just a little bit, but that depends on the age.”
There were about 35 children ranging in age from 1 to 5, accompanied by their parents, who came to Family Night, and Hairston opened the story time with the Dr. Seuss classic, “The Cat in the Hat.”
A few children, and even one parent, wore Cat in the Hat hats throughout the story. This was followed by the nursery rhyme, “Jack and Jill,” and the song, “If You’re Happy and You Know It.”
Then it was time for slime, which tied in nicely to another Dr. Seuss classic, “Bartholomew and the Oobleck,” in which Bartholomew Cubbins (he of the 500 Hats) must rescue his kingdom from the slimy green Oobleck. (Hairston mentioned the book but chose not to read it due to its length.)
Hairston touched on polymers and viscosity, and then, with help from seven-year-old Olivia Deffendall and her sister, three-year-old Sophie, began mixing Elmer’s glitter glue (the girls chose pink), a half a tablespoon of baking soda, and one tablespoon of contact solution by hand in a large bowl.
“The more you play with it, the better it gets,” Hairston told her audience.
After choosing their favorite colors (blue, pink, silver, or glow-in-the-dark), children worked with either their parents or individually in groups to mix their own batch of slime. When she finished mixing hers, Olivia said, “I think we can put it in Ziploc bags to keep it safe,” which everyone proceeded to do so they could take their slime home to play with.
Johnita Roberts of Harker Heights brought her daughter, 4-year-old Jocelyn, and said, “She read ‘Go, Dog. Go!’ last night. I’ve been reading Dr. Seuss to her all week because of the (Saturday Barnes & Noble) event.”
Hairston said of the event, “For the young ages, that was a really good slime time. The parents were a big help.”
You can find the recipe for Elmer’s slime by visiting their website at http://www.elmers.com/projects/project/elmer-s-recipe-for-slime-using-color-glues.
