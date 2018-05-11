Rosalyn Caldwell, 45, lives in Killeen.
Tell me about your family.
I have been married for eight years. My husband is active-duty military and I am retired. My husband and I have three children ages 16, 20 and 24. We have two grandchildren, ages 2 and 5 months.
Where are you originally from?
I am originally from South Carolina.
What brought you to the area?
My husband got stationed here at Fort Hood and we have decided to make this place our home.
Where do you work?
I own Sharon Flower Shop in Killeen. It is a family-owned flower shop. When I took over this shop, I decided to keep the name that it already had because I like the name. We service the Central Texas area. I do many events in Harker Heights and deliver lots of flowers in the Harker Heights area.
What year did you first open your flower shop?
I first opened my flower shop July 1, 2016.
What made you go into the flower business?
I have a background in writing for over 12 years and a degree in journalism. The creative design of floral is like designing a newspaper. I love my job; I get a chance to serve my community. I enjoy being a part of big events and personal events for local people.
People come in and tell me their stories of the person they are getting the flowers for and tell me how much they love them. I enjoy hearing about this and helping them get the best arrangement for their loved one. I love giving my customers that personal touch.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I enjoy shopping there and I think that it is a nice little town.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant is Ghengis Grill.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing a real soul food kitchen.
What would you like to see more of in Harker Heights?
Harker Heights needs more bike and walking trails. Families need this so they can walk or ride bikes together and send that quality time together.
What volunteer work do you do?
I volunteer with Happy Helpers for the homeless. I do floral arrangements for local chapters, I volunteer at local schools, I help out with the community clean up and I volunteer with the big brothers and big sister program.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Know Your Potential” by Miles Monroe.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, I hope to do more in the Killeen area as well as Harker Heights area. I want to do more than just work in this area I want to volunteer and do more in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.