Residents of Bell and Coryell County are invited to the first annual CASA on Main: Food Trucks and CASA Family Event in Belton, sponsored by the Court Appointed Special Advocates for children in foster care.
The event is set for 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at 112 N. Main St. in Belton.
Executive Director Kelly Hardy said, “Four food trucks will be participating and will be donating 20 percent of what they make to CASA.”
Persons involved in CASA are trained for 30 hours with three of those hours in court observation.
Hardy said, “They are assigned by the court to literally journey through the foster care system with the child and dedicate one full year to making sure that there is oversight for the child and a voice in court.”
Hardy said, “We hope people will come out and eat, then eat some more. This is one of our major fundraisers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.