Four teenagers from the Kiwanis of Harker Heights Builders Club volunteered for the Friends of the Harker Heights Library book sale Saturday.
All four Builders Club members — Ree Wilson, Chryslyn Joseph, Caroline Bruns, and Alexandria Lambert —attend Eastern Hills Middle School in Harker Heights.
The Friends of the Library appreciated their support during the sale, which took place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Pulbic Library. Currently, most volunteers range from 40 to 80 years old.
“We are always looking for volunteers. Most volunteers are older and have trouble moving books around,” said Julianna Greene, treasurer of the Friends of the Harker Heights Library. “Volunteers get first choice on books.”
Many local teachers purchase books for their classrooms. Prices ranged from 10 cents to $1. Books were donated by the community. Some books were removed from circulation and sold at the book sale.
Usually, patrons and first-time customers grab more books than they can carry.
“Some people leave with piles of books that would have cost them a lot of money,” Greene said. “Patrons are welcome to put books on the caddy ‘till they are ready to check out.”
The Builders Club volunteers helped older volunteers focus on closing sales.
“We help people with their books. If they aren’t strong enough, we take their books to their car,” Ree said.
The teenagers helped library staff keep the tables stocked and items organized by genre.
When the four were not helping customers, they provided entertainment. Between rushes, the builders club volunteers held a scavenger hunt. They looked for the oldest book and the biggest book.
At the end of the day, the book sale had made $2,100.
“It was a really good day; we really can help with the summer library programs,” said Vivian Marschik, president of the organization.
Normally, unsold books are donated to local organizations.
This year, Friends of the Library encouraged customers to come back to the library at 2 p.m.
All remaining items were free for 30 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.