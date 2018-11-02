The Friends of the Library in Harker Heights held its fall book sale on Saturday at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library drawing a steady stream of people ready to take advantage of the low prices and great deals the sale had to offer.
The event had 22 tables, as well as many carts and bookshelves, full of hardback and paperback books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs, and even games for people to browse through.
With paperbacks selling for a mere 50 cents, and hardbacks, DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks for $1, people were leaving with bags full of found treasures from every genre.
Some people had loads so large that volunteers from the Eastern Hills Middle School Builder’s Club had to help them out to their cars with their purchases. Volunteer Jeffrey Bowman, 13, said, “I’m here to help out anyone here that needs help. I believe reading expands the soul. It expands their horizons.”
Pat Polkowske of Killeen found a copy of “The Odyssey” on audiobook for herself, and was browsing through the cookbook section. She said, “I have a friend who collects cookbooks, and we have a game where we try to find odd cookbooks.” She had already found one she said she planned to send to her friend.
Trisha Ratliff of Harker Heights brought her four children, and was stocking up on children’s books. She said, “I build up a good library at home. We got a few of our favorite authors we were able to find.”
She was also on the lookout for cookbooks, as well as craft books.
Harker Heights resident Susan Coen was looking for mysteries, and had already found several. “I’ve got quite a slew, and I intend to find a few more,” she said. “I love that they make it affordable for everybody.”
The hours of the book sale were officially 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, though there was a special preview the afternoon before from 4 to 6 p.m.
By Saturday morning, the event was in full swing. Friends of the Library President Vivian Marschik said, “We made a little over $1,100 last night from 4 to 6 p.m.,and we’ve made a little over $2,000 from 8 to 10 this morning.”
The goal at this time last year was for the book sale to raise $1,500. This year the book sale raised $3,036, more than doubling last year’s total. Marschik said that all proceeds go into library’s children’s programs.
At the end of the day, leftover items went to organizations such as the Salvation Army.
This was Nancy Rosenberry’s first year volunteering at the event, though not a member of the Friends of the Library herself.
“It was a very good turnout,” she said. “I’ve really enjoyed it.”
