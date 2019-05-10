As the sun set along what used to be Comanche Gap Zoo, a crowd gathered in keeping with the spirit of a rarely know but long-standing tradition of appointing a new Medicine Man.
A medicine man is a traditional healer and spiritual leader who serves a community. He is seen as someone who practices “good medicine” by helping others, while the group has no tribal affiliation, there is Native American influences.
“It really started in February of this year,” said Joe Maines, emcee for the event. “It’s a long-distance process but it is well worth it. And in a way us coming together like this is kind of like our tribe, because we are with like-minded people.”
On Saturday, Garland K. Potvin, longtime Killeen resident, received the 39th Medicine Man Award during a ceremony hosted by the Medicine Man Organization at historic Comanche Gap in Harker Heights.
“I was so surprised. It wasn’t something that was expected,” Potvin said. “These guys were like the upper echelon to me. And these guys definitely know how to keep a secret.”
Potvin, a Killeen native, has served as a justice of the peace for 21 years, served with the Texas Department of Public Safety for 25 years and is a U.S. Army veteran. Potvin now serves as one of the Municipal Court judges for the City of Harker Heights, where he presides over class C misdemeanors.
DavidAlford and Joe Maines welcomed everyone to the ceremony and then the traditional prayer was recited along with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by an acknowledgement of Medicine Men who have passed, the award presentation, and a barbecue.
Approximately 100 community leaders, family members, and friends came to show their appreciation for Potvin, with some attendees coming from as far away as Emory.
“This is important because it’s our family history and our heritage. And I want to keep history going and to have a tie back to my hometown,” said Tom Alford. “I wouldn’t have missed this for the world.”
While Comanche Gap is a historic site in Bell County, those who gathered on Saturday are all modern-day, civic-minded men who devoted their lives to assisting others.
As is the organization’s tradition, Potvin was given a cowboy hat and then his first turkey feather to put on the hat, signifying his new status. With additional turkey feathers to be added after each subsequent year of attendance.
“It’s an honor; I’ve known these guys for 20-plus years, dating back to when Mr. Alford was here.” Potvin said. “And I was asked to be on the tribal council. We would get together and go “good medicine” for the community. And that is what Mr. Alford always said: ‘It’s about the medicine and good things we do for the community.’”
The longstanding annual tradition of naming a Medicine Man began 35 years ago by Bill Alford, who held a lifelong love for Native American and Western cultures and wanted to share it with others. Maines said the group didn’t name a Medicine Man in 2011, the year Alford died. Instead each Medicine Man received a symbolic eagle feather — with Maines presenting it to Alford’s family.
According to the organization’s tribal council, the award is presented to someone who isn’t afraid of being challenged, gives wise counsel to others, isn’t afraid of making mistakes, loves nature and helps others, especially youth.
Many Medicine Men work with the Boys & Girls Club of Central Texas and the Clements Boys & Girls Club, Killeen Junior Livestock show, Food Care Center along with other numerous community-based organizations.
‘All of the medicine men have served the community and especially children,” Tom Alford said. “And with our family, this is just what we have always done. We help Make a Wish Foundation and we have done that for 24 years.
“Growing up with two teachers, both highly involved with the community, it’s just something that our family has always done and will always do.”
