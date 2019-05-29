Brains were being used, not eaten, as two local Girl Scout Troops earned a special patch while learning about emergency preparedness at the Harker Heights Public Library on Saturday.
Co-leaders Janie Freed and Lory Ruiz organized the Zombie Survival Challenge for Fort Hood Girl Scout Troops 20301 and 6300.
Ruiz said, “This is a patch project out of Washington State. We partnered with the City of Killeen Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to put this together, and the Harker Heights Public Library.”
The Harker Heights Fire Department also lent a hand at the event.
“It’s (the event) to prepare kids for emergency situations — the motto is ‘Be prepared, not scared,’” Ruiz said.
The event was made up of 10 different stations that the girls could visit, each with a different survival lesson. Stations included first aid, run by the Harker Heights Fire Department, communication, cooking, light and heat, and even one for pets. “They learn what to pack for their pets in case of an emergency, like food and a leash,” Freed said.
At the station for water and food, Freed said, “The girls are learning how to get water, how to get water sanitized, and how many calories they need.”
The girls were given a paper with their ages and weight that broke down exactly how many calories they would need each day to survive in an emergency situation — which made the cooking station, which taught them about MREs and cooking over an open fire, even more meaningful.
Freed explained that the girls would receive their Zombie Survival Challenge patch for participating at the event, but there were actually 10 smaller rocker patches that would go around the larger patch that the girls could earn at the event — one for each station they visited.
Just because there was a lot of learning going on didn’t mean fun was sacrificed — there was a Zombification Station where kids (and adults, if inclined) could get their faces painted with scars, slashes and even fully zombified.
Josh Pavey of Fort Hood had a daughter, 11-year-old Lara, who was participating in the challenge, and had two sons who visited the Zombification Station.
Eight-year-old Shane escaped with a few slashes, while 3-year-old Oliver was a fully turned Zombie, complete with green face.
Pavey said, “Our daughter is in Girl Scouts right now and they saw the face painting and tattoos, and then wanted to check out the Legos (displays at the library) and the books.”
Ruiz said 86 Girl Scouts had registered for the challenge, though there were even more people who wandered in from the library to check out the event.
“Turnout was great,” she said. “Girl Scouts is a continuing program, so they (will) reach out to continue this program in the coming years.”
