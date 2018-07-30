Lakisha Hawthorn, 40, lives and works in Harker Heights.
Are you married? Do you have kids?
Yes, I am married to Je’sus Hawthorne. I have four children. My childrens names are Jayla, 20, Kaylee, 14, Jasline, 10, and Je’sus Jr., 18.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Waco.
What brought you to this area?
I got married and my husband dragged me here.
Do you have any siblings?
I have two half-brothers from my mom and two half-sisters and brother on my dad’s side. My mother and father are both still living.
What is your profession?
I am a hairstylist.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
The Ross store (my slight obsession).
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I don’t like the fact that I don’t have any friends or family here.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant is Razzoo’s
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “The Black Panther.”
Where do you see yourselves in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself as a multimillionaire on tour with my husband teaching teenagers and college students and churches how to become wealthy.
What advice would you give your younger self?
I would tell my younger self to don’t try and figure God out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.